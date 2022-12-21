Read full article on original website
5d ago
I just don’t believe anything that comes from an officer, they will never admit they are wrong. They think the badge makes them right even when they are wrong!!
Sweet Pea
5d ago
Oh no, maybe I’m reading wrong or missed something. But the officers should have been charged.
wvtm13.com
Man killed in overnight shooting, two others hurt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in west Birmingham early Monday morning. Officers from the West Precinct responded to a call for a person shot in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvua23.com
Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case
A man was taken into custody Friday, Dec. 23 in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. 49-year-old Thomas Terry Johnson Jr. was indicted by a grand jury last week on murder charges. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed Oct 13, 1996 in the parking lot of Classics...
2 injured, 1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. According to the BPD, West Precinct officers responded to a call for a person shot at the location and observed an […]
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
Security guard wounded on Christmas Eve when multiple shots fired outside Brighton lounge
A 28-year-old security guard was shot Christmas Eve while working a private party in Brighton. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Jokers Lounge in the 5000 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Brighton police Lt. Kenneth Hooten, who is also Brighton’s assistant fire chief said first responders were...
Man shot multiple times in Birmingham after apparent verbal altercation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the BPD, Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at a residence in the 2200 block […]
Suspect indicted on murder charges in 1996 cold case ambush shooting death at Tuscaloosa lounge
More than 26 years passed without an arrest in the shooting death of Joseph Todd Jowers as he left a Tuscaloosa lounge on Oct. 13, 1996. On Thursday, authorities said they jailed a suspect in the cold case after a Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted a 49-year-old man on murder charges.
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in 1996 homicide case in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A suspect was arrested in relation to a murder that happened 26 years ago. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reported that a grand jury returned an indictment for the murder of Thomas Johnson, Jr., 49. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the case involves Joseph Jowers, who was...
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
UPDATE: 2 arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m., in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved
The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
wvtm13.com
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
wbrc.com
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
Birmingham City Jail inmate found dead in cell during routine check
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham City Jail inmate was found dead in their cell during a routine check on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), the investigation is preliminary and standard procedure for all in-custody deaths. “A female inmate housed at the Birmingham City […]
wbrc.com
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
