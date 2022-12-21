Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Legal To Tip/Gift Your Mail Carrier in Minnesota?
It's that time of year- the time of year when you probably think about buying gifts for your family and friends. Also, many people will tend to tip or give a gift for their mail carriers. But can you legally do this? In other words, is it legal for the USPS worker to accept the gift?
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0