State Health Officials Encouraged By Federal Funding
State health officials say a new round of federal funding will help improve the public health infrastructure in Pennsylvania. The department of health announced that the Commonwealth will receive $98 million from a CDC grant program. It will go to the state’s 10 different public health departments. The funding...
New Requirement In Place For High School Students
High school students who are set to graduate next spring now have a new requirement in order to get their diploma. Starting with the Class of 2023, students in Pennsylvania will need to complete requirements in college, career, and community readiness. Students can do that by submitting SAT scores or achieving industry certifications.
