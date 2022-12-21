Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Control Board recommends lifting THC cap on solid cannabis concentrates
With several supporters of the cap having retired, legislation lifting the cap appears to have better chances for success than it did in the past legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board recommends lifting THC cap on solid cannabis concentrates.
Vermont signed a $5 million contract for school finance software. It turned out to be ‘low performing’ and ‘full of glitches.’
In 2018, lawmakers required all school districts to use the same financial and human resources software. A new report says that law should be repealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont signed a $5 million contract for school finance software. It turned out to be ‘low performing’ and ‘full of glitches.’.
WCAX
Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Vermont Requiring Casella to Build a Pilot Project to Reduce PFAS in Leachate
State officials have issued a permit that will require Vermont’s only operating landfill, located in Coventry, to start removing a class of harmful chemicals from its leachate. Casella Waste Systems, which owns the landfill, is now required to design a pilot project to reduce the amount of PFAS in the leachate — liquid waste that comes from rainfall and decomposing trash.
Vermont Emergency Operations Center activated
Vermont activated its Emergency Operations Center this morning, as state leaders prepared for widespread power outages and potentially dangerous conditions on the road. Governor Phil Scott addressed the storm and advised people on how to stay safe.
KOLO TV Reno
Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to. Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health. “When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it...
vermontbiz.com
VEC urging members to prepare for extended power outages
Vermont Business Magazine As was expected, Vermont Electric Co-op members have experienced a significant number of outage events over the course of the day. Over 17,200 VEC members were without power at some point during the day which is about equates to approximately 40% of all VEC members. As of mid-afternoon Friday, 6,685 members were restored so far with more restorations planned before nightfall.
Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open
A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Colchester Sun
Over 60,000 households in Vermont without power, Gov. Scott tells Vermonters to be off the roads by 4 p.m. tonight
VERMONT — Vermonters looking to leave the state for holiday travel should be off the roads by 4 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference about the storm the state is currently facing. “That’s when the temperature is predicted to start dropping like a rock,” Secretary of...
WCAX
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NECN
Wicked Weather Prompts Public Safety Warnings from Vt. State Leaders
Dangerous weather conditions Friday had state leaders in Vermont urging people to be home by late afternoon, and to stay home, with a flash freeze expected to make travel treacherous. Power companies worked through the day to restore lost service, after ferocious winds — some gusts up to 70 miles...
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
vermontbiz.com
GMP teams work through the night making major progress restoring power to 75,000
Damage is Extensive and Bitter Cold and Ice Make for Dangerous Conditions. Crews have restored power to more than 75,000 customers since early yesterday;400+ GMP and contract lineworkers continue to focus on the remaining 19,000 who are out. Icing from last night’s flash freeze and subzero wind chills make for...
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
wutv29.com
Hochul on end of gas tax break: "Those are revenues that we need to maintain our roads"
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gas prices continue a downward trajectory -- a national average is $3.09, New York has an average of $3.43, and the Capital Region is averaging $3.41 a gallon, all of these numbers coming from AAA. We’ve seen local prices below $3. And a statewide...
mynbc5.com
CVU senior wins Vermont Congressional App Challenge
HINESBURG, Vt. — For the second time in two years, a CVU student has won the Vermont Congressional App Challenge for designing an original app. Senior Jayden Parker, of St. George, took home this year's prize for a video game he designed called Hollow Valley. Parker programmed the game...
Comments / 0