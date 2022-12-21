ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
VERMONT STATE
2news.com

Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
NEVADA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Vermont Requiring Casella to Build a Pilot Project to Reduce PFAS in Leachate

State officials have issued a permit that will require Vermont’s only operating landfill, located in Coventry, to start removing a class of harmful chemicals from its leachate. Casella Waste Systems, which owns the landfill, is now required to design a pilot project to reduce the amount of PFAS in the leachate — liquid waste that comes from rainfall and decomposing trash.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VEC urging members to prepare for extended power outages

Vermont Business Magazine As was expected, Vermont Electric Co-op members have experienced a significant number of outage events over the course of the day. Over 17,200 VEC members were without power at some point during the day which is about equates to approximately 40% of all VEC members. As of mid-afternoon Friday, 6,685 members were restored so far with more restorations planned before nightfall.
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open

A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Wicked Weather Prompts Public Safety Warnings from Vt. State Leaders

Dangerous weather conditions Friday had state leaders in Vermont urging people to be home by late afternoon, and to stay home, with a flash freeze expected to make travel treacherous. Power companies worked through the day to restore lost service, after ferocious winds — some gusts up to 70 miles...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont

Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Please, change the new Vermont Public name

The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont

Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

CVU senior wins Vermont Congressional App Challenge

HINESBURG, Vt. — For the second time in two years, a CVU student has won the Vermont Congressional App Challenge for designing an original app. Senior Jayden Parker, of St. George, took home this year's prize for a video game he designed called Hollow Valley. Parker programmed the game...
VERMONT STATE

