WTVM
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
PARIS (AP) — A man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center Friday in Paris in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners, authorities said. The shooting, which also wounded three people, shook the Kurdish...
Subway operator allegedly sprayed in the face through train window in NYC
An MTA worker was hit in the face with pepper spray on Christmas morning in Harlem, cops said. The 37-year-old victim was operating a northbound No. 2 train as it pulled into the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station in Harlem around 3 a.m. When she opened the train’s window, a man sprayed the substance in her face, police said. She was taken to Harlem Hospital with redness and swelling to her face, cops said. The man who sprayed her ran away to the street, cops said. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.
