ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Katy's Battlehops Brewing won't reopen after failing to find a buyer

Another Houston-area brewery is throwing in the towel. Battlehops Brewing in Katy is officially permanently closed, the team said on social media on Dec. 21. After announcing their closure in November, owners JD and Jessica Merritt had been searching for a buyer to take over the space and keep the business going. "We haven't received an acceptable offer for Battlehops," they wrote when a month had gone by.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes

HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens

The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
KATY, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy