Houston Chronicle
Katy's Battlehops Brewing won't reopen after failing to find a buyer
Another Houston-area brewery is throwing in the towel. Battlehops Brewing in Katy is officially permanently closed, the team said on social media on Dec. 21. After announcing their closure in November, owners JD and Jessica Merritt had been searching for a buyer to take over the space and keep the business going. "We haven't received an acceptable offer for Battlehops," they wrote when a month had gone by.
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Celebrates New Year’s Eve with Live Music December 31
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street is inviting the community to ring in 2023 with live musical entertainment from saxophonist Cloris Grimes from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 31 in Central Park. Cloris brings a smooth jazz sound on the saxophone and plays a variety of...
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
Hair salons, drive thru daiquiris, coffee trucks: All of the Bay Area businesses featured in 2022
A second World Famous Daiquiris & Margaritas To Go opened in Webster in 2021. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bay Area that were profiled in 2022.
Houston woman fighting for her life after space heater catches fire inside home, HPD says
The woman's neighbors jumped into action and dragged her out of the blaze caused by a space heater she used because the home had no central air, according to her family.
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply
The city sent said they are seeing a strain on the water supply system. They are asking you to check specific areas on your property for a water break.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens
The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
City of Houston opens 2 warming centers as cold weather continues on Christmas Eve
The city is opening two sites for those seeking relief as temperatures continue to drop during the holidays.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
Girl asks Santa to send snow to Fulshear because she's sad it's so cold
A little girl in Texas fears it may be too cold for Santa's sleigh this year. She reasons that if it's going to be super duper cold, we might as well have some snow for Christmas!
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
tourcounsel.com
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Winter freeze sends Houston's bats falling from the Waugh Bridge in hypothermic shock
Experts say our ecosystem needs bats to eat pests like moths and mosquitoes. Here's how you can help save Houston's bat colony.
2022 in review: 5 most-read business updates in Tomball, Magnolia
Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Rendering courtesy Costco Wholesale) Here are the five most-read business updates by Tomball and Magnolia readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. Costco files permits for location in Tomball.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
Click2Houston.com
BLOG: KPRC 2′s team following arctic blast moving through Houston. Here’s what’s happening in your area
HOUSTON – With an arctic blast headed to the Houston area this afternoon into Friday morning, Houstonians are preparing for temperatures to his below freezing for the next 36 to 44 hours. Our KPRC 2 team is keeping you prepared with coverage from all over the Houston area. I-10...
