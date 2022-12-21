Read full article on original website
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
NEW Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
A new Disney Princess ear headband by Stoney Clover Lane is now available at Walt Disney World. This matches the Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane collection originally released this summer. Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband – $44.99. The ears and headband are covered in light pink fabric.
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!
If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Specific Commercial Debuts (Featuring the Departing ‘Harmonious’) on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
While most of the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products ads during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade have focused on the Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts as a whole, we were wholly surprised to see a new commercial dedicated specifically to EPCOT air today!. The new ad debuted...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Load Area at Walt Disney World
On this morning’s preview of TRON LIghtcycle / Run on “Good Morning America,” we got more than just a look at the ride! We also got to see the completed load area for the first time. The pitch-black load area is very reminiscent of The Grid, with...
WDW News Today
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
Thrillist
Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
WDW News Today
NEW Disney 100th Anniversary Jacket and Pillow Arrive at Walt Disney World
Two more items in the Disney100 line, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, have arrived at Walt Disney World. We found a new jacket and throw pillow in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Disney 100th Anniversary Jacket – $69.99. Florida’s current cold front has jackets and...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
WDW News Today
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Princess Jasmine Dress Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new Princess Jasmine dress by the Disney Dress Shop is available in Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom. “Aladdin” is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and this dress is the latest in a large series of new merchandise. Princess Jasmine Dress – $128. The new blue dress...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Sanrio Hello Kitty Ferris Wheel Loungefly Backpack, Purse, and Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
Hello Kitty and all her Sanrio friends are featured on three new Loungefly items available at Universal Orlando Resort. The Loungefly mini backpack, purse, and wallet feature the characters in different locations, including on a Ferris wheel. Sanrio Ferris Wheel Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. The base backpack is...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale to Feature Return of ‘Dream… and Shine Brighter’ and More Surprises
Disneyland Paris has released a preview image for the “Grand Finale” of its 30th anniversary celebration. The “Grand Finale” will begin on January 9 and the celebration will end on September 30, 2023. The image features Minnie in her pink and silver 30th anniversary outfit, with...
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
Dave Perillo Announces New Gran Fiesta Tour Art & Signing Schedule for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Artist Dave Perillo has released a look at one of the four new pieces he will debut at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which features the Gran Fiesta Tour. The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros is a boat ride inside the Mexico pavilion. Donald is joined by his bandmates, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles on this poster-style piece that represents the slow moving journey through Mexico.
