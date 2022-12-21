ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

NEW Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new Disney Princess ear headband by Stoney Clover Lane is now available at Walt Disney World. This matches the Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane collection originally released this summer. Disney Princess Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband – $44.99. The ears and headband are covered in light pink fabric.
disneyfoodblog.com

There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!

If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Load Area at Walt Disney World

On this morning’s preview of TRON LIghtcycle / Run on “Good Morning America,” we got more than just a look at the ride! We also got to see the completed load area for the first time. The pitch-black load area is very reminiscent of The Grid, with...
WDW News Today

Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket

When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
Thrillist

Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
disneyfoodblog.com

New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World

Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
WDW News Today

New Princess Jasmine Dress Debuts at Walt Disney World

A new Princess Jasmine dress by the Disney Dress Shop is available in Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom. “Aladdin” is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and this dress is the latest in a large series of new merchandise. Princess Jasmine Dress – $128. The new blue dress...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WDW News Today

Dave Perillo Announces New Gran Fiesta Tour Art & Signing Schedule for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Artist Dave Perillo has released a look at one of the four new pieces he will debut at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which features the Gran Fiesta Tour. The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros is a boat ride inside the Mexico pavilion. Donald is joined by his bandmates, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles on this poster-style piece that represents the slow moving journey through Mexico.

