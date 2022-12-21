ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

By Joe Nelson
 6 days ago
Snow has moved into Minnesota Wednesday morning and will work its way east and accumulate somewhat significantly in parts of central and eastern Minnesota before attention turns to strong winds and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday.

How much snow? The official forecast range is 4-7 inches in the Twin Cities, with slightly higher amounts in the northern suburbs possible.

"Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south," the NWS said Wednesday morning.

The hot-off-the-presses HRRR model shows a band of higher totals from around Redwood Falls to the northeast through the northern metro.

WeatherBell

This storm system is best viewed in two parts. Part 1 is Wednesday, where the winter storm warning is in effect and the bulk of the snow will fall.

Part 2 is Thursday and Friday, when a blizzard warning goes into effect in southwestern Minnesota and a winter storm watch is in effect in the Twin Cities. The watch is in place just in case winds are strong enough to cause blizzard conditions in the metro.

Snow looks to be heaviest in the Twin Cities during the second half of the day Wednesday. Winds then become gusty Thursday afternoon, with the worst wind chills and travel conditions expected Friday.

"Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range," the weather service warns.

Despite the warning above saying 50 mph gusts are possible, the NWS graphic below for maximum wind gusts in more than a dozen cities doesn't go above 45 mph.

"Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero."

