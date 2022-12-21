ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

Doctor Who Teaser Trailer: David Tennant and Catherine Tate Return!

When Doctor Who returns to the BBC (in the UK) and Disney+ stateside, there will be plenty of familiar faces. A new trailer dropped this week that gives us insight into the three specials on tap for 2023. David Tennant and Catherine Tate were both pivotal parts of the revival's...
HollywoodLife

Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher In Emotional Post 6 Years After Her Death: Photo

Now that Billie Lourd is a mom of two, remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, is that much more poignant. The American Horror Story actress, 30, took to Instagram two days after Christmas to mark the six-year anniversary of the death of her mother, the beloved Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback pic in a restaurant with Carrie.

