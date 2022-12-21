Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Doctor Who Teaser Trailer: David Tennant and Catherine Tate Return!
When Doctor Who returns to the BBC (in the UK) and Disney+ stateside, there will be plenty of familiar faces. A new trailer dropped this week that gives us insight into the three specials on tap for 2023. David Tennant and Catherine Tate were both pivotal parts of the revival's...
Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher In Emotional Post 6 Years After Her Death: Photo
Now that Billie Lourd is a mom of two, remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, is that much more poignant. The American Horror Story actress, 30, took to Instagram two days after Christmas to mark the six-year anniversary of the death of her mother, the beloved Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback pic in a restaurant with Carrie.
‘Tulsa King’: Domenick Lombardozzi Explains Why Chickie Killed [SPOILER ]
'Tulsa King' actor Domenick Lombardozzi explains why Chickie killed an important character in episode 7.
TV Fanatic
The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Of Ballads, Brawlers, and Bloodied Blades
I do not envy the role of the bard or, in this case, the writers whose task it is to frame, present, and flesh out a story on The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 1 Episode 1 that will grab the audience's interest and convince them to stick with the limited series.
