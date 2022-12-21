Read full article on original website
George and Charlotte in full voice for Kate’s Christmas Eve carol service
Prince George and Princess Charlotte sang in full voice at their mother the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol service, during which the late Queen’s memory was honoured.The future king and his younger sister held candles as they joined the congregation for the festive evening at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.George and Charlotte were among more than 1,800 people at the televised service, which aired on ITV1 on Christmas Eve and was narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.Kate was seen at one point with a comforting arm around Charlotte’s shoulder, while the Prince of Wales placed a guiding hand on his son George’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Princess Diana’s Brother Reveals Stunning Christmas Tree at Family Home
Princess Diana's brother Charles has delighted royal fans by revealing a glimpse of the Christmas decorations at the royal's childhood home Althorp House, with a stunning Christmas tree the central focus in the house's enormous saloon. Charles, whose title is Earl Spencer, is perhaps best known for delivering an emotional...
Fox News graphic mistakenly names Kate Middleton ‘Princess of Whales’
The Princess of Wales has been given a very unfortunate name after a Fox News graphic accidentally associated the royal with giant sea creatures.The graphic appeared during Wednesday’s episode of America’s Newsroom, in which co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino reflected back on their predictions made at the beginning of 2022 and created new ones for the coming year.One of these predictions for 2022 was made by Perino, who had incorrectly predicted that Kate Middleton would become pregnant. Instead, the graphic showed that Middleton was given her current title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.However, the title...
Former Royal Butler Says There Are ‘No Scrooges’ in the Royal Family and Reveals Gifts From King Charles
A former royal butler opened up about spending Christmas with the royal family and revealed some of the gifts King Charles gave him.
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
'She Declared War': Queen Camilla Plotted To Take Down Bride-To-Be Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Nuptials
Although the royal drama appears to be at an all-time high amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hit Netflix docuseries, palace insiders claim the tension reached a boiling point between now-Queen Camilla and his bride-to-be right before their wedding. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Charles' wife had "declared war on Harry's fiancée" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle back in May 2018.An insider spilled that "she said Meghan has so many strikes against her, she's unfit to become a royal." Camilla apparently had a few issues with the former Suits...
Kate Middleton Had a ‘Knowing Smile’ at Christmas Carol Concert Amid ‘Harry & Meghan’ Volume II Premiere
A body language expert says Kate Middleton's smile had a 'more human' quality to it at a Christmas carol concert on Dec. 15, the same day 'Harry & Meghan' Volume II premiered.
Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, arguing that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Expert Reveals What “game” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Continue to “enjoy the attention”
Within days of the release of their docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke viewership records. Harry & Meghan has already registered its name in the record books for having the best documentary debut. The show mainly focused on the Sussexes slamming the UK media for the intrusion of privacy and plantation of fake stories. In the second half, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the case of senior royal members as well.
Prince Harry Now Shows ‘Feelings of Physical and Emotional Power’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘The Haunted Gaze Has Gone’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Ripple of Hope Awards ceremony. A body language expert says Prince Harry now shows 'feelings of physical and emotional power.'
4 Claims in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries That Have Been Debunked
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries still remains a topic of discussion among royal watchers everywhere. But some of what the couple said in the show has now been disproven.
Beaming Zara Tindall is elegant in a £250 ME+EM dress at King's Windsor Castle lunch
Zara and Mike Tindall couldn't keep the smiles from their faces as they left Windsor Castle after attending King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas lunch today. The parents were joined by their children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old son Luca when attending this year's event - with Charles hosting his first annual festive meal for the wider Royal Family as monarch.
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing ‘Third World War’ in Christmas message
Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a "Third World War" as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday.
Jacinda Ardern learned she was in new Meghan and Harry series the day of trailer release
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern says she learned she would feature in Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new documentary series the day the trailer was released. Ardern featured prominently in the first trailer for Live to Lead, a new documentary project, which will feature “leaders committed to making a difference in the world share[ing] their inspiring life stories”. The series is a follow-up to Harry & Meghan, Netflix’s documentary series by and about the pair, released this month.
Inside Nottingham Cottage, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Home
Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, became the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first shared home in 2017, and it features heavily in the couple’s explosive new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Here, Vogue explores the history of the royal residence. It dates back to...
Washington Examiner
Meghan and Harry downgrade to Real Housewives of Suburban California in new Netflix reality show
England was first united in 886 A.D. under Alfred the Great, the 32nd great-grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, Alfred's successors have turned his kingdom into an effective empire. The current monarch is not just the king of the United Kingdom, the head of the Commonwealth, and the supreme governor of the Church of England, but also the head of a 1,136-year-old family business.
Pregnancy Christmas Present
Staff Sgt Amill Principe and his wife had almost given up on having a second child until one Christmas when they got the news they'd been praying for.
The Story of the Attallah Cross, Princess Diana’s Most Unusual Accessory
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, she transformed from Sloane ranger to fantasy princess, all romantic, puff-sleeved gowns and glittering jewels. As time wore on and she grew in confidence, the Princess of Wales became bolder and more playful with her sartorial choices—and perhaps never more so than on October 27, 1987, when she attended a London charity gala in an Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress, complete with high neck ruff and dramatic cross pendant.
