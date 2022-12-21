The Green Bay Packers made three roster moves on Tuesday, which is usually a busy transaction day for teams coming out of a game during the previous week and entering the new week. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve, signed wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks and released outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO