Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Breaking down Packers' three roster moves made Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers made three roster moves on Tuesday, which is usually a busy transaction day for teams coming out of a game during the previous week and entering the new week. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve, signed wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks and released outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Florida Gators.
Pacers Handle Hawks 129-114
Summary of the Indiana Pacers' impressive win over the Atlanta Hawks.
2 More University of Alabama Athletic Venues Greenlit for Alcohol Sales
Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide Baseball and Softball teams will soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages as a part of the home game experience after the Tuscaloosa City Council approved two new alcohol licenses for their facilities Tuesdays. Sewell-Thomas Stadium and Rhodes Stadium are now legally allowed to...
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla misses game with eye irritation
Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed Tuesday night's game because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.
Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Live updates, how to watch, follow Sierra Canyon, Duncanville
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Three nationally ranked teams, including the nation's No. 1 ranked team, play Tuesday as the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational first round turns to its second day. The annual tournament pits some of the nation's heaviest hitters in high school boys basketball against some top Oregon ...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0