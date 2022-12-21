Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Did Steelers get benefit of bad review on last-minute drive? (Video)
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a memorable victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, honoring Franco Harris in the process. But did they get bailed out?. Pittsburgh’s offense looked downright putrid in primetime, up until the final drive of the game. Rookie Kenny Pickett, who was drawing out frustration from Yinzer moms and dads everywhere, led a game-winning drive to give the Steelers the lead with less than a minute remaining.
WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle connect for 84-yard TD
The big plays have been missing for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their current three-game losing streak.
Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
Best same game parlay picks for Packers vs. Dolphins in Week 16 (How to attack must win matchup)
The Dolphins and Packers meet in Miami in a must win game for both sides, so how should we attack the prop market?. Miami’s pass defense is a concern, so will Aaron Rodgers be able to take advantage with an emerging passing game? What about the Dolphins, who have one of the best passing games in the league, but are in need of a win to avoid falling into a heated race for the AFC Wild Card.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Paul Allen delivers another perfect radio call for Vikings game-winning 61-yard FG (Video)
The Vikings radio call from Paul Allen was another gem as the energetic broadcaster was perfect for Minnesota’s game-winning 61-yard field goal vs NY. Even after the Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history in Week 15 against the Colts with a wild overtime win, there might not have been a more popular person on the planet than Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0