Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
'Maybe just a tenner's worth of salmon?' - Play Secret Santa with England women
The build-up to Christmas for England's women is slightly different - and warmer - to usual. They played the last game of their eight-match series against the West Indies on 22 December, and arrived back in the UK on Christmas Eve. So armed with £10, what would the team buy...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Manchester United to face Charlton - full quarter-final draw
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Charlton are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition after beating Brighton on penalties in the fourth round on Wednesday. Eight-time champions Manchester City will play Southampton after knocking out holders Liverpool...
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
BBC
Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun's apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as "nothing more than a PR stunt". The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", received more than 20,000 complaints. A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun...
BBC
Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65
Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of British dance act Faithless, has died aged 65. The musician and DJ, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group which is best known for its club classic Insomnia. Former bandmate Sister Bliss said he died "peacefully in his...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
Comments / 0