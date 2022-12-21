ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Inflation is the 'big ghost in the attic' - but the Fed risks hurting poorer Americans by fighting it any harder, Wharton professor says

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuXm0_0jq4dAG400
A pair of worried traders. Getty Images / Mario Tama
  • Inflation is still looming over the US economy, Wharton professor Iwan Barankay warned.
  • However, the Fed risks hurting poorer Americans if it continues to hike interest rates, he said.
  • Barankay doesn't see any systemic risks or an immediate danger of recession in the US.

The specter of inflation continues to haunt the US economy, but the Federal Reserve risks harming the poorest Americans if it keeps raising interest rates, a management professor at the Wharton School has warned.

"The big ghost in the attic is inflation," Iwan Barankay recently told Wharton Business Daily. "Prices are going up, the economy's getting too hot."

Inflation surged to a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, and clocked in at 7.1% in November, well above the Fed's annual target of 2%. The US central bank has reacted by hiking interest rates from almost zero in March to over 4% today, in the hope that higher borrowing costs will curb rising prices by tempering spending, investing, and hiring.

However, US companies are still hiring and wages continue to march higher, Barankay noted. That isn't entirely a bad thing, he emphasized, noting that many poorer Americans have seen real wage increases since the first quarter of 2020.

"If the federal bank turns up the interest rate more, this is just going to hurt more of the bottom 40% of the distribution in terms of employment and income," Barankay said.

The Fed has signaled rates could peak above 5% next year, and some experts have warned they could exceed 6%.

Another Wharton professor, Jeremy Siegel, has also cautioned the Fed may be going overboard in fighting inflation, and could cause an unnecessarily deep recession.

Barankay dismissed concerns about systemic risks — events with the potential to spark a collapse — that could rear their heads as financial conditions tightened. He noted that in 2008, the hidden danger was poor regulation of high-risk mortgage debt, but he doesn't see any similar threats today.

"I don't think there's anything hidden in a cupboard, like a skeleton, that will suddenly destroy the economy," he said.

Barankay praised the historic amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus handed out during the pandemic, noting it provided a "tremendous boost" for Americans in the bottom 50% of the income distribution.

He added that the aggressive stimulus by the Fed and Treasury has helped the US economy resume its longest expansion since World War II, ignoring the COVID-19 blip.

"This is completely new territory, so of course you all look for signs that this party can't go on forever," he said.

"We can talk doom and gloom and the recession when the numbers really indicate it," Barankay continued. "But at the moment, there's no indication of that happening right now."

Comments / 7

okay so
3d ago

the poor become homeless and the middle class becomes poor and the rich stay rich. so there will be two classes of people soon the poor and the rich.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

96K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy