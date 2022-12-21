ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Pelosi's California home didn't receive security review in four years before October's violent attack, Capitol Police chief says

By Pamela Brown, Allison Gordon
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Brian Barry
4d ago

So they the Democrats say there were numerous threats recently against Pelosi. No one checked or updated security at her house? Very strange

keepn asecret
3d ago

WE, the People demand to see all of her tax forms since she HAS BEEN IN OFFICE! Especially interested in trading stock when she had insider trading. You DemocRATS have opened it up on transparency! Let's get down to the old corruption given a free pass on.

Emil Susu
3d ago

in more propaganda this article. they have a 12 foot wall with sensorsfederal guards in the grounds state guards in the groundsDc police serviliance. bottom line the two of them were in underwear when SFPD show up

