ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine: – Kadyrov gave the order to kill

It was said that Vladimir Putin asked Ramzan Kadyrov to guarantee the murder of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was claimed by the Ukrainian secret service The Wall Street Journal. Kadyrov’s forces have gained notoriety for their brutal behavior in Ukraine. On February 14, the Chechen leader wrote a...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy