Read full article on original website
Related
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Fact Check: Did Zelensky's Wife Go on $40K Shopping Spree in Paris?
Social media users speculated about an outing that the first lady of Ukraine allegedly took during her visit to France earlier in December.
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (ret.) tells CNN's John Berman what Russia may be hoping to achieve in their latest attacks against Ukraine.
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk
The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine: – Kadyrov gave the order to kill
It was said that Vladimir Putin asked Ramzan Kadyrov to guarantee the murder of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was claimed by the Ukrainian secret service The Wall Street Journal. Kadyrov’s forces have gained notoriety for their brutal behavior in Ukraine. On February 14, the Chechen leader wrote a...
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Satellite images show Russia is making a big gamble on how it plans to defend territory near Crimea from Ukraine
Russian defensive positions have been constructed along ground lines of communication like roads but seem to ignore the open terrain in between.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Retired Lt. General Predicts When Russia Will Lose Crimea
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to retake control of the peninsula in the ongoing war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
U.S. Giving Ukraine Coordinates to Russian Army Positions, Hacker Claims
The hacker published documents purportedly containing U.S. intelligence on the positions of Russian ships, aircraft, and the location of warehouses.
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1