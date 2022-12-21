Read full article on original website
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022
2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
1inch launches Fusion upgrade to improve swap security and profitability
Leading decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator 1inch Network announced a major upgrade — Fusion — around its 1inch Swap Engine. The Fusion upgrade aims to deliver cost-efficient, secure and profitable swaps for crypto investors. The Fusion mode in 1inch Swap Engine allows DeFi investors to place orders with a...
Crypto can get weird: The 5 strangest stories of the industry in 2022
From Terra to FTX, 2022 has given us many weird crypto stories. While investors have been enduring a bear market that saw the crypto industry sink below the $1 trillion market capitalization mark, adoption in the space has been growing, and old mysteries were finally solved. From the incredible short...
Top-five most Googled cryptocurrencies worldwide in 2022
Cryptocurrencies have suffered immensely in 2022 from the onslaught of a hawkish Federal Reserve and the implosions of crypto platforms FTX, Terra, Celsius Network, and others. What were the most-searched cryptocurrencies in 2022?. Notably, the market valuation of all the cryptocurrencies combined has dropped 70% year-to-date (YTD) to nearly $770...
How crypto could be good for CBDC and vice versa: Industry exec explains
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially find some mutually beneficial interactions with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), according to one industry executive. While crypto is often associated with financial freedom, the concept of CBDC is frequently seen as the exact opposite. But this doesn’t mean that there cannot be a...
The driving forces behind crypto adoption in Latin America in 2022
Inflation, cross-border payments, assets tokenization and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were among the major drivers for crypto adoption across Latin America in 2022, sources in the region told Cointelegraph, with exciting examples of progress across many countries. Latin America made up 9.1% of the global crypto value received in 2022, reaching...
The most eco-friendly blockchain networks in 2022
2022 saw the continued advancement of green crypto projects as more industry companies focused on sustainability to reduce carbon emissions. A series of elemental forces drove the paradigm shift, including user demands for faster and more energy-efficient blockchains, growing climate change awareness among investors, and rising government concerns about energy consumption in the crypto sector.
Crypto exchange Bullish announces termination of SPAC deal, citing SEC practices
Bullish, a crypto firm that came to public attention in July 2021 for seemingly being unclear on what products or services it was offering, has announced the termination of a deal aimed at taking the company public. In a Dec. 22 announcement, Bullish said it had reached a mutual agreement...
Crypto Twitter confused by SBF’s $250M bail and a return to luxury
Crypto Twitter has seemingly taken issue with Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond, which allows him to spend Christmas in his parent’s Palo Alto home without paying a single dime upfront. The former FTX CEO arrived in New York from the Bahamas on Dec. 21 and appeared in...
BNB Chain now has more unique addresses than Ethereum, developer says
Unique addresses on the BNB Chain have now surpassed Ethereum, according to a Dec. 22 statement from the developer. The developer claims that this makes BNB Chain “the largest layer 1 blockchain in the world.” However, blockchain data shows that the Bitcoin network is still larger than both BNB Chain and Ethereum.
What is Wrapped XRP (wXRP), and how does it work?
Wrapped XRP (wXRP) is a crypto asset pegged to XRP (XRP) and can be used on blockchains other than Ripple’s native XRP Ledger. Ripple is a blockchain-based global payments system providing crypto solutions for businesses, and XRP is the native currency of the Ripple network. Identical in value, its wrapped version, wXRP, can be used in financial payments and settlements on other blockchains.
Former Alameda CEO confirms firm borrowed billions from FTX customer deposits as part of plea deal
Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Alameda Research, said as part of her plea deal that she was aware FTX funds had been made available for the venture capital firm’s investments. In a transcript of proceedings for her plea deal in the Southern District of New York...
Third parties could return FTX funds directly to customers: Law firm
More than one million creditors of failed crypto exchange FTX have been waiting to be made whole since before the firm’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. But, according to one expert, recipients of donations and contributions may have a legal means of returning the funds directly to investors and customers.
Rating agencies, not regulators, can rebuild trust in crypto after FTX
The last year has been an eventful one for the crypto space. The collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin saw $50 billion wiped off the market in a flash. And more recently, FTX, an exchange many thought was “too big to fail,” came crashing down. There’s been no shortage of drama in the space, which has seen name-stay businesses and projects disappear along with investors’ funds.
What are reflection tokens and how do they work?
Yield farming, liquidity mining, and staking have become common practices in the crypto market due to the remarkable growth the DeFi ecosystem has witnessed in recent years. These features enable users to earn interest on their crypto holdings by locking them as deposits for specific periods. The concepts sound appealing...
Be ‘very wary’ of crypto proof-of-reserve audits: SEC official
A senior official from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has warned investors to be “very wary” about relying on a crypto company’s “proof-of-reserves.”. “We’re warning investors to be very wary of some of the claims that are being made by crypto companies,” said SEC’s...
BTC miner Core Scientific gets interim nod for $37.4M bankruptcy loan
A United State bankruptcy court has granted Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific interim approval to access a $37.5 million loan from existing creditors to fund it amid liquidity issues. Core Scientific is one of the largest cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, but it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
Binance addresses 7 instances of recent FUD via Chinese blog post
The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has been dealing with a torrent of FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) since the downfall of FTX. The firm is now fighting back with its latest blog post. On Dec. 22, Binance published a blog post in Chinese to address seven key issues...
FTX asks bankruptcy judge to stop BlockFi from claiming Robinhood shares
Embattled crypto exchange FTX asked for the assistance of a United States bankruptcy judge to prevent crypto lending firm BlockFi from claiming around $450 million worth of Robinhood shares purchased by its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. On Nov. 28, BlockFi filed a lawsuit demanding Emergent Fidelity Technologies, Bankman-Fried’s holding company,...
