Related
Montana will have a flu Christmas
The temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Montana — so are the cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Coupled with the now constant burden of COVID-19, the Treasure State is fighting what public health experts call a “tripledemic” — three viruses that are jamming hospitals and taxing the immune […] The post Montana will have a flu Christmas appeared first on Daily Montanan.
30 years of Not In Our Town: Fighting anti-Semitism in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It took a moment for it all to sink in with Dr. Brian Schnitzer. While working in his home office in early December 1993, he heard a loud noise upstairs. It was only when he felt the brisk, winter breeze at his desk that he knew something wasn’t right. Once he […]
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Wolf trapping opens in all occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife staff completed its final assessment of grizzly bear activity in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Effective Saturday, Dec. 24, wolf trapping season is open in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22
Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Yahoo Sports
GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise
Dec. 25—From employee to owner, 20-year-old Abby Fritz has moved up the ranks to become one of Cold Stone Creamery's youngest franchisees with her ownership of the Kalispell location. After graduating from Glacier High School in 2020, Fritz started a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University in Bozeman. However,...
NBCMontana
Gallery: Subzero temperatures across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A cold snap across Montana is causing subzero temperatures. Viewers sent in their winter weather photos, ranging from frost inside houses to snowy sceneries and eggs freezing outside. Share Your Photos and Videos: https://NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
Keeping humans and pets safe as life-threatening cold hits Montana
With these cold temperatures, it's important to keep you and your pets safe as we endure some frigid temperatures.
Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana
The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters. Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Drone video shows blizzard rolling over Montana's Flathead Lake
Drone video captures the winter storm smoothly rolling inland over Montana’s Flathead Lake in Bigfork.Dec. 24, 2022.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night
I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
