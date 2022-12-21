ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Daily Montanan

Montana will have a flu Christmas

The temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Montana — so are the cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Coupled with the now constant burden of COVID-19, the Treasure State is fighting what public health experts call a “tripledemic” — three viruses that are jamming hospitals and taxing the immune […] The post Montana will have a flu Christmas appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22

Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Yahoo Sports

GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise

Dec. 25—From employee to owner, 20-year-old Abby Fritz has moved up the ranks to become one of Cold Stone Creamery's youngest franchisees with her ownership of the Kalispell location. After graduating from Glacier High School in 2020, Fritz started a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University in Bozeman. However,...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Gallery: Subzero temperatures across Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A cold snap across Montana is causing subzero temperatures. Viewers sent in their winter weather photos, ranging from frost inside houses to snowy sceneries and eggs freezing outside. Share Your Photos and Videos: https://NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Daily Montanan

Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana

The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters.  Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
930 AM KMPT

Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night

I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
MONTANA STATE

