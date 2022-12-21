Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Wind Chill Advisory replaces Winter Storm Warning until Christmas morning
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – While the Winter Storm Warning Branch County has been under since Thursday has expired, the National Weather Service had issued a Wind Chill Advisory until Christmas morning. Wind chills are expectec as low as -20 degrees overnight. The weather service says the cold wind chills...
wtvbam.com
UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning extended until 7:00 p.m Saturday for Branch County
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As subzero wind chills and blowing snow continued into Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service extended the Winter Storm Warning for Branch County until 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The warning, which also includes Hillsdale, Calhoun, LaGrange, and Steuben counties, was scheduled to expire Saturday at 7:00...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
wlen.com
Lenawee Winter Weather Travel Advisory
Adrian, MI – Due to the Winter Storm Warning and the forecast for roads to worsen as the storm intensifies this evening; Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for the evening of Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Snow and blowing snow along with rapidly falling temperatures will result in extremely poor driving conditions, those who do not have to travel are urged not to. If you do travel please use extreme caution by slowing down and leaving plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
wtvbam.com
Branch County guaranteed White Christmas, as Winter Storm Warning continues until 7:00 a.m. Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into Branch County as a Winter Storm Warning continues until 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service says dangerous wind chills, snow, and blowing and drifting snow are expected, with additional snowfall expected to range between one and three inches.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings in effect throughout southwest Michigan
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A massive and dangerous winter storm threatens to be the Grinch that stole Christmas this weekend. It’s a Bah Humbug weather forecast as many festive holiday plans will likely have to be either postponed or cancelled altogether. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
jtv.tv
Winter Storm Watch Issued
(December 20, 2022 4:14 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. The watch is in effect for Jackson County, South Central, Western and Northern Michigan. Details of the Winter Storm Watch:. * WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible....
abc57.com
Travel advisory issued for Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
Road commission: Slow down on ice-covered roads; too cold for salt to work
Drivers are advised to stay home as most of West Michigan is under a Blizzard Warning until Saturday evening.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned
Roads have been cleared after multiple vehicle pileups took place Friday on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan, between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. Officials are still asking motorists to take caution while driving. Visibility is expected to worsen as we head into the evening hours. Michigan State Police Fifth District...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
wtvbam.com
Community Health Agency tells residents to be aware of carbon monoxide during storm
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is urging residents to prepare for potential power outages from this weekend’s winter storm and be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, tasteless, and odorless gas formed when fuel is burned,...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road closed at Exit 121
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. --An incident is at the 120 westbound, which is just west of Howe LaGrange, at Exit 121. All lanes westbound are closed with emergency crews are on scene and expect delays.
Battle Creek Man Killed In Late Night Snowmobile Accident
The Holiday Season has been marred for two area families. What started out as a beautiful evening for snowmobiling, ended in tragedy for a Battle Creek couple. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man, along with his 41-year-old female passenger, were enjoying the freshly fallen snow on their snow machine, late Thursday evening, December 22nd. The couple was traveling southbound on B Drive South, near 11 Mile Road, at around 11:23 PM in Newton Township, Calhoun County. The man then decided to drive the snowmobile southbound across B Drive where he entered a field and struck a rock, causing him to lose control.
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County sideswipe crash sends driver to the hospital
HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jackson man was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle was sideswiped by another in Hillsdale County. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. on North Bunn Road near Fitzpatrick Road in Hillsdale Township. They say 26-year-old Derek David Williamson of Hillsdale was traveling south on North Bunn Road when he crossed the center line and sideswiped 59-year-old Stephen Neal Short who was heading north. Short was transported by Reading Emergency Unit to the Hillsdale Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both drivers wore their seat belts. Williamson was cited for Driving Left of Center.
Man killed, woman injured in snowmobile crash near BC
Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Battle Creek.
Battle Creek man hit, killed by minivan at scene of previous crash
A Battle Creek man was killed after troopers say he got out of his minivan following a crash and walked into the path of a passing vehicle.
