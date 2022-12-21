Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens
Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens passed away peacefully at his home in Middleton, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He battled health issues resulting in a weakened heart that could no longer support his will to live. Jerry was born on Feb. 10, 1938, to Ervin and Nellie (nee Seamans)...
Channel 3000
Maryann Ryan
Maryann Ryan, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Superior Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Marian Nicoski. Maryann graduated from Central High School in Superior Wis. She married Timothy Ryan on July 20, 1963,...
Channel 3000
Edward Leo Esch
Edward Esch, age 86, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, this free spirit passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 due to a 5-year fight with stage four prostate cancer. Edward was born June 9, 1936 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin the oldest of three boys to Leo and Mildred (Flynn) Esch. Ed was a farm boy who walked to grade school about 2 miles round trip and later graduated at Dodgeville High in the class of ’54. At high school Ed was in football, track, 4-H and FFA.
Channel 3000
Sylvan “Paul” Sardeson
Sylvan “Paul” Sardeson, age 96 of Blanchardville, died on Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born on August 1, 1926 in Lafayette County in Argyle, the son of Maurice and Stella (Moe) Sardeson. He attended the Apple Branch School and graduated from the Argyle High School. Paul farmed with his father, Maurice until he was 21 and he started his carpentry career, which he continued for 45 years.
Channel 3000
Anna Mae Saunders
MONTICELLO, Wis. — Anna Mae Saunders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother age 93 of Monticello, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at New Glarus Home. She was born on November 13, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Martha (Blanc) Blum. She attended Blackford School through 8th grade and graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. She married Thomas Saunders, January 22, 1947. In the early years, she loved playing softball. and was pretty darn good at it. She was also an avid bowler and was proud of her 2 – 600 games. She also enjoyed bowling with her brother Delbert and sister Dorothy. Tom and Ann farmed in the Monticello area. Ann was on the Monticello School Board, and secretary of Green County Ag Chest. She was also an active member of the Monticello Community Club, Monticello Gardens Committee, and Blood Mobile. In the day when Monticello Music Parents had a food stand at the Green County fair, she made many phone calls to be sure there would be enough pies and workers. She was happy to milk the cows, and if Tom had field work to do that was ok with her. She had a large vegetable garden, but most of all she loved and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. Every evening after milking you could find her pulling weeds in the flower beds. After selling the cows, she and Tom spent 34 years wintering in Arizona; 4-wheeling in the mountains and cruising Arizona highways on their Honda Goldwing Trike. Also, they had many fun excursions in their motorhome.
Channel 3000
Charlaine Phyllis Brereton
Charlaine Phyllis Brereton, age 83, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac. She was born on January 11, 1939, in Lodi, WI, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Crawley) Bartholomew. Charlaine (“Char”) graduated from Lodi High School, class...
Channel 3000
Molly Morrison Wood
Molly Morrison Wood, age 83, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1939, in Saltcoats Scotland, the daughter of David Dickie and Agnes (Morrison) Dickie. Molly immigrated to the U.S. from Scotland when she was 20 years old to work as a...
Channel 3000
Elizabeth M. “Bette” Minkus
CAMBRIDGE – Elizabeth M. “Bette” Minkus, age 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge, Wis. Bette was born in Kenosha, Wis., on June 6, 1921, to Frank and Mary Hujik. In 1947, she married Raymond “Chuck” Minkus, who preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Julius; and her sisters, Margret, Mary, Josie and Ann. She is survived by her son, Danial (Doreen); and brother, Frank; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Channel 3000
Linda Lee Lalor
Linda Lee Lalor, daughter of Otto and Nellie (Hoffman) Haessler, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. Linda loved traveling by cars, planes, buses, and especially cruise ships. She’s been all over the world. She loved being on the move up until the end. Linda also loved cooking, baking, shopping, camping, fishing, and going to the Casino. She never bet much or won much but enjoyed being out in the action. She also loved going to shows and seeing live music and dancing.
Channel 3000
Patricia Jean Bueno
Patricia Bueno, age 77 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Private family services will be held. Patricia was born September 27, 1945, in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of William and Joyce (LaMar) Crum. Patricia is survived by her...
Channel 3000
John Peter Anthony
Brooklyn – John Peter Anthony, age 69, of Brooklyn, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Madison, the son of David Charles and Jeanette Anthony. John graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1971 and completed the...
Channel 3000
Jean M. Read
COLUMBUS—Jean M. Read, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Larson House in Columbus. She was born on March 10, 1938, in Michigan, the second daughter of Robert and Mary (Soverign) McGreachie. Jean had a long career as an RN and was one of the first nurse practitioners graduating from the nursing program at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Jean enjoyed swimming, ice skating and her beloved dog, Sam.
Channel 3000
Bernard J. “Bernie” Theisen
Bernard J. “Bernie” Theisen, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at Stoughton Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St. (608) 873-4590. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Channel 3000
Catherine (Buck) Johnson
SUN PRAIRIE – Catherine (Buck) Johnson, age 87, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Penfield, Ill., the daughter of James and Mary (Gordon) Buck. Catherine loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They meant everything to her. She...
Channel 3000
Timothy Evan “Tim” Smith
MADISON – Timothy Evan “Tim” Smith, age 63, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Feb. 13, 1959, the son of John and Helen (Stone) Smith. Tim was employed as a custodian for the University of Wisconsin-Madison for...
