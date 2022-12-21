Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable ServiceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
CandysDirt.com
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022
For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
Pleasant Grove businessman donates Christmas toys to 500 children
DALLAS — Families are counting down the hours to Christmas. For many families in Dallas’ Pleasant Grove community, that meant packing the parking lot outside Omar’s Wheels & Tires on Friday. “I’m surprised to see everything. All of it is awesome,” said Bonnie Latson. Neighbors,...
dallasexpress.com
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
MySanAntonio
Whee! Call Dibs on This Texas Megamansion With a Hidden Waterslide for $20M
A marvelous mansion in Southlake, TX, is so big and bountiful, it even caught the eye of Tracy Tutor from Bravo's “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”. She’s co-listing the 31,234-square-foot property, built in 2016 and located on the outskirts of Dallas, with Breah Brown. Both are with Douglas Elliman Realty.
Country Lakes house fire displaces family
The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision. Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed. A Denton FD...
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
CandysDirt.com
An Adriana Meyer Midcentury Masterpiece You Can’t Miss
In the ever-evolving world of architecture, Dallas stands out as one of the most iconic American cities. From our distinct downtown skyline to the history within our suburban homes, this city features every movement from midcentury modern to Italian Renaissance. Plus, Dallas has produced some of the industry’s premier artists like Charles Dilbeck, O’Neil Ford, and Harwood K. Smith.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
The 10 most-devoured restaurant and bar headlines of 2022 in Dallas
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read restaurant and bar stories of 2022. The list features a couple of sad closures, but also long-awaited supermarket news, and some fun expansions and new concepts coming to town - including one inside a Dallas landmark. These are the dining stories that Dallas readers devoured most, all from CultureMap dining editor Teresa Gubbins.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closed in late November: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which had been in business at...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
Get Ready, Grand Prairie, Cinnaholic is Coming Soon
Spring of 2023 might be the opening date for this vegan dessert shop.
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Local woman’s hobby expands into boutique
What started early this year as just a hobby for Lantana resident Amber Eastin has quickly become a full-time job. “It was supposed to be small, but it ended up being big,” Eastin said. “It started as just a way to make some extra money, and it’s turned into this.”
