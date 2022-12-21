Read full article on original website
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty wrestling impresses in highly competitive meet
KANSAS CITY — Liberty wrestling put together their best performance of the season so far in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament. The two-day event that began on Friday, Dec. 16 was held at Bartle Hall. The boys team won the meet with 213.5 points out of 67 teams. The girls team finished in fourth place out of the 44 teams that competed.
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
plattecountylandmark.com
Make Platte City the county seat again
The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
30 dogs rescued Thursday in rural Cass County
The Cass County Disaster Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units rescued 30 dogs Thursday afternoon from a property in rural Cass County.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
kcur.org
A Kansas City plant nursery is keeping a colorful Christmas tradition alive
Christmas is a time to spruce things up at Family Tree Nursery, Jesse Nelson shared. And the business has kept a number of holiday customs through the years since Nelson’s grandfather, Ron, opened the venture in 1964. One such tradition: flocking — or the process of spraying Christmas trees...
Kansas City-area school districts announce changes ahead of winter storm
Lee's Summit school district switched to virtual learning while Raymore-Peculiar School District canceled classes ahead of Thursday's storm.
rejournals.com
UPS Supply Chain Solutions leases 210,600 square feet at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City
Hunt Midwest welcomes UPS Supply Chain Solutions as its newest tenant at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in the Kansas City, Missouri, market. UPS is leasing 210,600 square feet at HMBC Logistics IV on NE 48th Street just east of Interstate 435 in Clay County. An additional 268,000-plus square feet remain available for lease.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone
On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Kansas City restaurant owner used Rockstar Burgers building to traffic $2M in drugs
The former owner of Kansas City's Rockstar Burgers pleaded guilty to allowing an organization to traffic drugs through the restaurant.
Driver dies in Grandview Triangle crash
Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property rescued from frigid weather
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports 30 dogs have been removed from a rural Pleasant Hill property that has been a major concern in recent months due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
mycouriertribune.com
Evergy restores power in Liberty
SECOND UPDATE: As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, less than five customers remain without power, but should return online by 4 p.m. UPDATE: As of noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Evergy crews have restored power to nearly half of those in Liberty who were effected, according to the utility company's outage map at outagemap.evergy.com. Current outage in Liberty down to 999 from more than 2,000.
