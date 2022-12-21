ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty wrestling impresses in highly competitive meet

KANSAS CITY — Liberty wrestling put together their best performance of the season so far in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament. The two-day event that began on Friday, Dec. 16 was held at Bartle Hall. The boys team won the meet with 213.5 points out of 67 teams. The girls team finished in fourth place out of the 44 teams that competed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Make Platte City the county seat again

The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone

On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
MERRIAM, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Evergy restores power in Liberty

SECOND UPDATE: As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, less than five customers remain without power, but should return online by 4 p.m. UPDATE: As of noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Evergy crews have restored power to nearly half of those in Liberty who were effected, according to the utility company's outage map at outagemap.evergy.com. Current outage in Liberty down to 999 from more than 2,000.
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy