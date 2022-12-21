Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Fighting, Assaulting a Cop & Shooting a Gun in Town Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 12 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Discharging a Firearm inside the City Limits. Two San Angelo men were...
Intoxicated man arrested after strangling woman, barricading self in room
The sheriff's office says that the man claimed he would kill himself if law enforcement was called.
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
San Angelo LIVE!
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
San Angelo LIVE!
Tom Green County Man Arrested After Violently Assaulting Family Members Early Thursday
SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County man was arrested on domestic violence charges after assaulting family members and barricading himself in a rural home early Thursday morning. According to information from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, Dispatch received a 911 call concerning a domestic issue in the area of Lakota Lane in unincorporated Tom Green County shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller advised her husband was intoxicated, was yelling at her, and had pushed her. She also advised the husband had guns in the bedroom. The incident became physical while dispatch was still on the phone with the caller and when Patrol Deputies arrived, a male, later identified as Rodney Smith, 54 years old, immediately entered a master bedroom and barricaded himself and a protective K-9 within.
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
Woman accused of injuring man, stealing car arrested
According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Gets Prison Time for Breaking his Roommate's Jaw
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Thursday morning was sent to prison after spending over a year in the Tom Green County Jail for breaking a man's jaw over a phone charger. According to court documents, on Dec. 22, 2022, Marcus Brown, 43, of San Angelo,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, DWI & Weed Possession Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana and Drugs, Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm, and Driving While Intoxicated. 46-year-old Roger Owen was arrested by San Angelo...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAPD looking for woman that allegedly injured man, stole vehicle
According to SAPD the woman allegedly injured an elderly man before stealing a vehicle.
San Angelo LIVE!
Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 39-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested Monday night by San Angelo Police for...
San Angelo LIVE!
Possession of a Drug Test Falsification Device Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including possession of a drug test falsification device and a Grand Jury Indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. 23-year-old Truman Magnus...
Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 23, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
TxDOT Warns Drivers to be Safe this Holiday Season
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the gifts get opened at festivities begin, the drinks can start to flow and TxDOT warns that drinking and getting behind the wheel can be the most dangerous part of the holidays. On the Christmas and New Years’ weekends last year, the San Angelo district of TxDOT saw 170 DUI […]
VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE DAILY NEWS | The Grinch Has Invaded San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, the Grinch takes over the show!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Comments / 0