SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County man was arrested on domestic violence charges after assaulting family members and barricading himself in a rural home early Thursday morning. According to information from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, Dispatch received a 911 call concerning a domestic issue in the area of Lakota Lane in unincorporated Tom Green County shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller advised her husband was intoxicated, was yelling at her, and had pushed her. She also advised the husband had guns in the bedroom. The incident became physical while dispatch was still on the phone with the caller and when Patrol Deputies arrived, a male, later identified as Rodney Smith, 54 years old, immediately entered a master bedroom and barricaded himself and a protective K-9 within.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO