Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go. That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner. The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region. “This...
New Year’s Eve at The Loud in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The year is almost over, but you can ring in 2023 with The Loud in Huntington. Heath Holly and Buni Muni stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the line up for a show there on New Year’s Eve. You can buy tickets...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Yoga Power | Chats on the mats
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This month, Yoga Power owner Jamie Dickenson is having chats on the mats with some members to talk about their experience. Now through December 31st, you can purchase a one year unlimited classes pass for just $799. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
UGLIEST HOUSE IN LOUISA? AMERICA? TV SHOW COMES TO TOWN AGAIN
In the aftermath of the Noah Thompson blast to stardom on TV’s American Idol, this small city has drawn attention from another national TV show. Our friend Greg Fluty messaged about a “good story” for Christmastime but it somehow went to the junk mail and we just found it yesterday.
Lineworker killed while restoring power in Ohio
A lineworker for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed while trying to restore power from the winter storm.
JJ Roberts returns home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closures Friday due to the polar vortex. Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, remembers homeless lost in 2022 on Homeless Persons Memorial Day
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People who provide services to the homeless in the Kanawha Valley came together to remember those experiencing homelessness who have passed in 2022. Every year on December 21, people across the nation recognize Homeless Persons Memorial Day. This is the eighth year in a row the day has been recognized […]
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
