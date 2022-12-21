ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go. That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner. The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region. “This...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

New Year’s Eve at The Loud in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The year is almost over, but you can ring in 2023 with The Loud in Huntington. Heath Holly and Buni Muni stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the line up for a show there on New Year’s Eve. You can buy tickets...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Yoga Power | Chats on the mats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This month, Yoga Power owner Jamie Dickenson is having chats on the mats with some members to talk about their experience. Now through December 31st, you can purchase a one year unlimited classes pass for just $799. This segment is sponsored content and not a product...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Local Christmas lights across the tri-state

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

UGLIEST HOUSE IN LOUISA? AMERICA? TV SHOW COMES TO TOWN AGAIN

In the aftermath of the Noah Thompson blast to stardom on TV’s American Idol, this small city has drawn attention from another national TV show. Our friend Greg Fluty messaged about a “good story” for Christmastime but it somehow went to the junk mail and we just found it yesterday.
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

JJ Roberts returns home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
ONA, WV
WSAZ

Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closures Friday due to the polar vortex. Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy