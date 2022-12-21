Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton Is Festive In Green Coat & Matching Hat For First Royal Christmas Without The Queen: Pics
Per usual, the Princess of Wales was merry, bright and fashion-forward at the traditional Royal Christmas celebration.
Prince Louis Makes His Christmas Day Debut
The royal family is celebrating the holidays together. Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton revived a royal family Christmas tradition that saw a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Christmas Day, the couple and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, stepped out...
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing ‘Third World War’ in Christmas message
Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a "Third World War" as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday.
John Cleese turned down chance to write ABBA musical
ABBA star Benny Andersson says John Cleese turned down the chance to write a book and musical with the pop group. The 76-year-old singer and his songwriting partner Bjorn Ulvaeus met Cleese whilst on a trip to Barbados in the late 1970s and approached him about collaborating on a stage show based around New Year's Eve celebrations.
Naomi Campbell is 'very happy' in life
The 52-year-old catwalk beauty became a first-time mum last year when she welcomed a daughter into the world and she has now opened up about how content she is right now and insisted she plans to share more details about her life with her followers. In an interview with People...
Vatican Christmas Eve
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry. In the splendor of St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass. During his homily Saturday evening, the pontiff hailed Jesus' birth in a stable and admonished people against being “ravenous” for power and wealth. He decried war, poverty, injustice and greedy consumerism. Francis encouraged people not to let Christmas pass without doing something good. The pope said there was a “danger” that people forget the real meaning of the holiday. Some 7,000 Romans, tourists and pilgrims attended the Mass. On Sunday, Francis was set to deliver a Christmas blessing and read a message traditionally about the world's trouble spots from the basilica's balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square.
Baz Luhrmann 'nearly killed' by experience making Australia
Baz Luhrmann admitted making 'Australia' "nearly killed" him. The 60-year-old director admitted making the 2008 historical epic - which starred Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman - was the most "fraught" filmmaking experience he's ever had because the set was plagued by so many problems, but he doesn't regret any of it.
