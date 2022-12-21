Read full article on original website
Related
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $56 Million in Second Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas
James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad weather,...
August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation
August Wilson's iconic play "The Piano Lesson" is back on Broadway. The post August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation appeared first on NewsOne.
Chris Rock Live: Netflix Reveals Plans For Streaming Stand-Up First
Netflix has unveiled plans for its first move into live streaming. The streamer will host Chris Rock’s live stand-up special on March 4. Rock will perform in Baltimore, Maryland and the show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage marks the first time that Netflix is utilizing its live streaming technology, as first revealed by Deadline in May. It also marks Rock’s second Netflix special after Tamborine in 2018. He also appeared at the Netflix is a Joke festival alongside Dave Chappelle earlier this year. Rock’s had an eventful 12 months and while out on his Ego Death tour promised that...
Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 35’
“The Amazing Race 34” just crossed the finish line, but “The Amazing Race 35” is around the corner. Here is what we know so far about the next season. Is “The Amazing Race” returning for Season 35? Yes. While CBS has not announced the renewal yet, “Race” will be back for a 35th season. A casting call went out in June and the season was filmed in October and November. When will “The Amazing Race 35” premiere? Unknown right now. In November, CBS announced its midseason schedule, which did not include “The Amazing Race.” It’s possible that “Race” could come off the bench if...
Comments / 0