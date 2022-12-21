“The Amazing Race 34” just crossed the finish line, but “The Amazing Race 35” is around the corner. Here is what we know so far about the next season. Is “The Amazing Race” returning for Season 35? Yes. While CBS has not announced the renewal yet, “Race” will be back for a 35th season. A casting call went out in June and the season was filmed in October and November. When will “The Amazing Race 35” premiere? Unknown right now. In November, CBS announced its midseason schedule, which did not include “The Amazing Race.” It’s possible that “Race” could come off the bench if...

11 DAYS AGO