Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise
Dec. 25—From employee to owner, 20-year-old Abby Fritz has moved up the ranks to become one of Cold Stone Creamery's youngest franchisees with her ownership of the Kalispell location. After graduating from Glacier High School in 2020, Fritz started a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University in Bozeman. However,...
Yahoo Sports
Tubas oom-pah into Christmas
Dec. 25—Deep, rich and mellow sounds of the tuba, euphonium and baritone blend together in a way that makes the familiar music of the holiday season unexpected during the annual gathering of musicians known as TubaChristmas in Kalispell. The one-night-only band played "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," and "Joy...
Comments / 0