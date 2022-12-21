Banks in Vermont warn consumers about checks being stolen out of USPS mailboxes

Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
mynbc5.com
Power outage concerns across Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are in the dark due to the heavy winter storm that hit the northeast. A combo of rain, snow and gushing winds taking down power lines all across our region. "It is clearly a very dangerous storm. There may...
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
vermontbiz.com
GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue
GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
Cannabis Control Board recommends lifting THC cap on solid cannabis concentrates
With several supporters of the cap having retired, legislation lifting the cap appears to have better chances for success than it did in the past legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board recommends lifting THC cap on solid cannabis concentrates.
mynbc5.com
Santa, reindeer cleared to fly over the skies of Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's Agency of Agriculture has officially given Santa Claus and his nine reindeer the green light to fly into and through the state of Vermont this Christmas. The agency posted an update to its Facebook page which said the state veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Haas, has determined...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?
Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
Vermont Emergency Operations Center activated
Vermont activated its Emergency Operations Center this morning, as state leaders prepared for widespread power outages and potentially dangerous conditions on the road. Governor Phil Scott addressed the storm and advised people on how to stay safe.
WCAX
Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track
Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s...
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
wutv29.com
Inmate, with girlfriend's help, stole thousands in pandemic employment insurance benefits
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate already serving time was sentenced, guilty for his role in stealing thousands in unemployment benefits. According to federal court documents, 44-year-old Irvis Jorge, working along with his girlfriend Pamela Febo, submitted a fraudulent claim application to the NYS Department of Labor back in October of 2020.
mynbc5.com
New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
cnycentral.com
Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods
LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
WCAX
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below
Some 35,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning after plunging temperatures made for tricky travel overnight, including white-out conditions on the state’s busiest highways. Some roads remained partially closed Saturday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below.
vermontbiz.com
GMP teams work through the night making major progress restoring power to 75,000
Damage is Extensive and Bitter Cold and Ice Make for Dangerous Conditions. Crews have restored power to more than 75,000 customers since early yesterday;400+ GMP and contract lineworkers continue to focus on the remaining 19,000 who are out. Icing from last night’s flash freeze and subzero wind chills make for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
