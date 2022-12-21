The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO