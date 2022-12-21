Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency shelters, services established amidst Flathead power outage
The Flathead County Emergency Operations Center is organizing emergency shelters throughout the valley.
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Yahoo Sports
GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise
Dec. 25—From employee to owner, 20-year-old Abby Fritz has moved up the ranks to become one of Cold Stone Creamery's youngest franchisees with her ownership of the Kalispell location. After graduating from Glacier High School in 2020, Fritz started a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University in Bozeman. However,...
Emergency BPA shutdown sparks Flathead power outages
Several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members remain without power amidst the frigid temperatures.
Washington Examiner
Montana records 16th case of bird flu this year
(The Center Square) – The number of avian influenza cases in Montana has increased to at least 16 this year, state officials announced on Monday. Montana Department of Livestock officials say the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was responsible for killing a “small backyard poultry flock” in Flathead County.
montanaoutdoor.com
Final Spotted Bear Decision issued
Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Montana mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
Flathead Beacon
Giving Back to a Local Legend
A few decades ago, before Ed and Mully’s existed on Big Mountain and long before it was rebranded as Whitefish Mountain Resort, Lauren Walker remembers seeing Gary Cabell everywhere. Walker often ran into him at Moose’s Saloon where he worked, which once had a location at the ski area,...
Yahoo Sports
Tubas oom-pah into Christmas
Dec. 25—Deep, rich and mellow sounds of the tuba, euphonium and baritone blend together in a way that makes the familiar music of the holiday season unexpected during the annual gathering of musicians known as TubaChristmas in Kalispell. The one-night-only band played "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," and "Joy...
Comments / 0