Save the Children, others suspend Afghanistan efforts after Taliban bar on female staff
KABUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Four international aid agencies including Save the Children said on Sunday they were suspending their humanitarian programmes in Afghanistan in response to the Taliban-run administration's order to stop female employees from working.
Putin Insists 99.9 Percent of Russians Ready to 'Sacrifice Everything'
"It just reassures me yet again that Russia is a special country and it has special people," the Russian leader said.
U.N., U.S. respond to Taliban ban on women in non-governmental organizations
Representatives of the United States and United Nations shared firm criticisms of the Taliban's newly enacted ban of women working for non-governmental organizations.
Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner
Russia is ready to negotiate over the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and allies have refused to engage in talks, Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a new interview.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.However, he accused Ukraine and the West of trying to pull “historical Russia” apart, signalling he still wants control of Russian-speaking territories invaded by his forces – a non-starter for any serious peace negotiations.It came as...
Six killed in Spain after bus plunges into river
Six people died and two were injured after a bus plunged into a river overnight while crossing a bridge in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, officials said Sunday. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones in jail in Monterroso in central Galicia.
Paris shooting suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a burglary in his home in 2016.
