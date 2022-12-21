Read full article on original website
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader said Saturday that China has agreed to a reopening of the city’s border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions, and that he is aiming for a mid-January start. Chief Executive John Lee, returning from a...
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn’t imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which...
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing ‘Third World War’ in Christmas message
Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a "Third World War" as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday.
Aid agencies suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women
Foreign aid groups have suspended operations in Afghanistan after a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces.The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women were not correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf.“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate...
Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government expelled the top U.N. official in the country on Friday, asking her to leave immediately, officials said. Barbara Manzi, the United Nations’ resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation, was declared persona non grata, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
Paris shooting suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a burglary in his home in 2016.
22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
The peculiar Russian missile ‘cemetery’ in eastern Ukraine
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has a peculiar “cemetery,” one that recalls some of the worst damage done since the Russian invasion: the debris of rockets used against this town and its people. The graveyard has more than a thousand missiles, or...
Zimbabwe to have dark Christmas amid power cuts, high prices
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — To brighten the festive season, the mayor of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, recently switched on Christmas lights in the city center. But for many, the event was just a reminder of two things they crave but can’t get: electricity and a happy holiday spirit.
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
PARIS (AP) — A man who was charged last year with attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center Friday in Paris in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners, authorities said. The shooting, which also wounded three people, shook the Kurdish...
