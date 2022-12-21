Early signing period live updates: Florida State signs five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams

Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams had a season for the ages in 2022. He won the Heisman Trophy. He threw for over 4,000 yards. Perhaps the most amazing fact of all is that he threw just four interceptions over the course of 13 largely dazzling games. He had only one clunker, the Oregon State game, but even then, he led a cash-money crunch-time touchdown drive to win the game in the final 90 seconds. He was simply brilliant for USC this year, the main reason the Trojans went from being a 4-8 team to a New Year’s Six bowl team in one season under coach Lincoln Riley.
Davis Mills knows the type of work the Houston Texans have been putting in since his return as starting quarterback. In Week 14, the Texans took the Dallas Cowboys down to the wire, requiring the eventual playoffs qualifiers to need a 98-yard drive to win the game. In Week 15,...
Brandin Cooks has had an up and down season. The 29-year-old has played in 11 games, missing four of them due to injury. The Houston Texans have also logged a 2-12-1 record with non-winning streaks as long as four and nine. Cooks has also had his moments of dissatisfaction with the franchise throughout the hard-luck season.
