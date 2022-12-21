Early signing period live updates: Florida State signs five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams

Caleb Williams had a season for the ages in 2022. He won the Heisman Trophy. He threw for over 4,000 yards. Perhaps the most amazing fact of all is that he threw just four interceptions over the course of 13 largely dazzling games. He had only one clunker, the Oregon State game, but even then, he led a cash-money crunch-time touchdown drive to win the game in the final 90 seconds. He was simply brilliant for USC this year, the main reason the Trojans went from being a 4-8 team to a New Year’s Six bowl team in one season under coach Lincoln Riley.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO