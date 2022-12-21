Read full article on original website
Whitefish Pilot
Jury finds Bigfork man guilty of assaulting Whitefish officer
After deliberating for a little under an hour Tuesday, a jury found a Bigfork man accused of attacking a Whitefish Police officer in 2021 guilty of felony assault on a peace officer. Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison remanded Paul Kermit Gysler, 40, to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office...
Flathead Beacon
Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief
The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Montana mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
montanarightnow.com
Emergency travel only order issued for Blackfeet Reservation due to severe driving conditions
BROWNING, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in the Browning area Friday evening. At 6:30 pm, US-2 East from Browning to Cut Bank and US-89 south were closed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Blackfeet Incident Command have issued an order for emergency travel...
Power restoration efforts continue in the Flathead
One of of the coldest days in memory several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power.
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Emergency BPA shutdown sparks Flathead power outages
Several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members remain without power amidst the frigid temperatures.
Yahoo Sports
GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise
Dec. 25—From employee to owner, 20-year-old Abby Fritz has moved up the ranks to become one of Cold Stone Creamery's youngest franchisees with her ownership of the Kalispell location. After graduating from Glacier High School in 2020, Fritz started a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University in Bozeman. However,...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Yahoo Sports
Tubas oom-pah into Christmas
Dec. 25—Deep, rich and mellow sounds of the tuba, euphonium and baritone blend together in a way that makes the familiar music of the holiday season unexpected during the annual gathering of musicians known as TubaChristmas in Kalispell. The one-night-only band played "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," and "Joy...
montanaoutdoor.com
Final Spotted Bear Decision issued
Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
