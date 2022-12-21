Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson State lands star DB from MEAC squad
Jackson State grabs a talented safety who started his career in the MEAC before hitting the transfer portal. The post Jackson State lands star DB from MEAC squad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FSU’s Williams, Colorado’s Hunter Trade Recruiting Barbs
The strange three-way war between the Seminoles, Buffaloes and Jackson State continues.
FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football
Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
themiamihurricane.com
‘Canes fall short of surging Seminoles in Tallahassee
Across all sports, a matchup with Florida State University (FSU) involves high intensity, emotions and drama that make for guaranteed storylines and entertainment. In this matchup, Miami women’s basketball (7-5, 0-1 ACC) made the trek up to Tallahassee, Florida to try and hand the Florida State Seminoles (12-2, 1-0 ACC) their second straight loss.
Maclay long snapper signs with "dream school" Florida State
Maclay's Peyton Naylor is one of the top long snappers in the country, but when it came time in deciding where he wanted to play in college, he didn't have to wait long or look very far.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State continues to rebuild post-Deion Sanders, snags rival SWAC coach
Stakes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference arguably have never been higher. T.C. Taylor, the former Jackson State star who just ascended to the head coaching post following Deion Sanders' exit to Colorado, is showing he's serious about keeping the Tigers at the top of the SWAC. Jonathan Bradley, who spent...
Seminole trio gives back to the community that helped raise them
James Coleman, Pat Watkins, and Amari Gainer all played high school football in Tallahassee. All three went on to play at Florida State, and all three continue to give back to the city that made them.
Florida State officially announces signing of 23 prospects during Early Signing Period
The Seminoles have nine signees ranked in the top-25 nationally at their position.
Tallahassee, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Robert F Munroe basketball team will have a game with Godby High School on December 22, 2022, 17:30:00. The Rutherford High School basketball team will have a game with Leon High School on December 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound
On the second day of the early signing period, Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
vicksburgnews.com
Singer West Love is coming to Vicksburg Dec. 30
Music artist West Love will be in Vicksburg on Dec. 30. 2022 at The Hut. West Love, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, found her ability to sing at a young age and eventually began to perform with “The 478 Band.”. Opening for artists like Pokey Bear, Tucka, Bobby Rush,...
WCTV
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Comments / 1