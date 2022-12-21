ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

FCS Freshman All-American Commits to JSU Football

Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster. Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.] The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team. ESPN ranked […]
JACKSON, MS
themiamihurricane.com

‘Canes fall short of surging Seminoles in Tallahassee

Across all sports, a matchup with Florida State University (FSU) involves high intensity, emotions and drama that make for guaranteed storylines and entertainment. In this matchup, Miami women’s basketball (7-5, 0-1 ACC) made the trek up to Tallahassee, Florida to try and hand the Florida State Seminoles (12-2, 1-0 ACC) their second straight loss.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJTV 12

Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Singer West Love is coming to Vicksburg Dec. 30

Music artist West Love will be in Vicksburg on Dec. 30. 2022 at The Hut. West Love, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, found her ability to sing at a young age and eventually began to perform with “The 478 Band.”. Opening for artists like Pokey Bear, Tucka, Bobby Rush,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WCTV

GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL

