The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Local business owner recognized by mayor
“This place is not what it was before,” local business owner Randy McMillan said during public input at the Dec. 19 Las Cruces City Council meeting. “It is becoming a war zone.”. At the meeting, Mayor Ken Miyagishima recognized McMillan and Chris Allen of Las Cruces for saving...
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
given,In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service
Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
El Paso Businesses Prove To Be El Paso Strong As They Help Migrants In need
If you’ve driven through Downtown El Paso recently then you may notice migrant families who are trying their hardest to stay warm outside. Temperatures overnight dipped down to below freezing causing dangerous weather conditions for people staying out in the cold. It is so heartbreaking to think that these...
Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso. Former Basset Middle School located in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School located in West El Paso are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters; however, some residents living within the area are expressing […]
KVIA
Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor
EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.
El Paso Fire Department announces Killings as new chief
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After serving as interim chief since May 2022, Jonathan Killings has been offered the role permanently. His background in serving many ranks within the department makes him the ideal candidate. Killings moved to El Paso when he was two years old with his family as part of the United States […]
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
Washington Examiner
Texas military helps regain control of El Paso's border emergency
EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of troops who were surged into El Paso on military transport aircraft this week have regained control of the border following an influx of tens of thousands of immigrants that prompted a state of emergency. Soldiers, as well as state police, were rushed to...
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
elpasomatters.org
Audio captures SISD trustee abusing role in effort to target principal
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The late-night phone call between two Socorro school board members to rehash the evening’s board meeting started out with an innocuous question: would Ricardo “Richard” Castellano be joining Pablo Barrera on a podcast?. Castellano said he’d be late. He’d...
KVIA
El Paso police ask for help locating missing, endangered man
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from East El Paso at 12:49 p.m. Police say the man is in danger of being harmed. No other details were immediately available. Police did not provide a number to call, but...
Best Places For Rockers To Enjoy A Bite To Eat In El Paso
If there's two things El Paso loves, it's food & music. There's plenty of places to get food & appreciate music in town. Sometimes you don't have to go to a bar; sometimes the restaurant themselves is a place to appreciate the greats of music. Punk Burger: One of the...
Sacred Heart Church asking for volunteers to help with migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of migrants have been making their way to Sacred Heart Church as they seek shelter and food. Many currently are sleeping in the church’s gym, while others sleep on sidewalks nearby. In a social media post, Sacred Heart Church announced it is in need of volunteers. Those who are […]
How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
