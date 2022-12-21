ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Update: A Calm Christmas Holiday Before Major Storm Arrives

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory this Christmas morning until noon for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley. The visibility in dense fog ranges from one quarter of a mile, down to as low as 50 feet. This...
Oldest Yosemite Valley Bridge Turns 100

Yosemite, CA – One of eight Yosemite Valley overpasses, the Yosemite Creek Bridge turned one hundred years old this year. Built in 1922 at a cost of $32,000, the bridge spans 50 feet in length and is 24 feet wide. It is a single arch of reinforced concrete faced with granite. Lanterns were originally fixed onto the buttresses at either end of the bridge. The current bridge replaced an earlier one that was referred to as “the little red bridge.”
Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
AAA Details Upcoming Holiday Travel Spike

Sonora, CA — Today is anticipated to be one of the heaviest travel days of the year. AAA projects that 15 million Californians will pack their bags and take a trip over 50 miles between today and January 2, which would be 3.7-percent increase from 2021. Brian Ng, of...
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
594% Increase In California Fentanyl Seizures

Sonora, CA — As 2022 is nearing a close, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office is releasing statistics highlighting the fentanyl crisis. The Governor states, “California seized enough Fentanyl to potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice.”. 28,765 pounds have been seized by law enforcement so far...
Ten New Clemencies Granted By Governor

Sacramento, CA – Another ten pardons were issued Friday, including one for a Placer County man, by Governor Gavin Newsom, bringing the total granted during his tenure to 140. The Governor’s office advised that Newsom “regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize...
California minimum wage set to be $15.50 by January

North — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2023, despite some cities and counties that have a local minimum wage higher than the current state rate. The change in the minimum wage also affects the minimum salary an employee...
