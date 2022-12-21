Read full article on original website
Update: A Calm Christmas Holiday Before Major Storm Arrives
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory this Christmas morning until noon for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley. The visibility in dense fog ranges from one quarter of a mile, down to as low as 50 feet. This...
Oldest Yosemite Valley Bridge Turns 100
Yosemite, CA – One of eight Yosemite Valley overpasses, the Yosemite Creek Bridge turned one hundred years old this year. Built in 1922 at a cost of $32,000, the bridge spans 50 feet in length and is 24 feet wide. It is a single arch of reinforced concrete faced with granite. Lanterns were originally fixed onto the buttresses at either end of the bridge. The current bridge replaced an earlier one that was referred to as “the little red bridge.”
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Record fish caught in California
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch.
AAA Details Upcoming Holiday Travel Spike
Sonora, CA — Today is anticipated to be one of the heaviest travel days of the year. AAA projects that 15 million Californians will pack their bags and take a trip over 50 miles between today and January 2, which would be 3.7-percent increase from 2021. Brian Ng, of...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to "drop, cover, hold on." It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
594% Increase In California Fentanyl Seizures
Sonora, CA — As 2022 is nearing a close, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office is releasing statistics highlighting the fentanyl crisis. The Governor states, “California seized enough Fentanyl to potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice.”. 28,765 pounds have been seized by law enforcement so far...
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
Ten New Clemencies Granted By Governor
Sacramento, CA – Another ten pardons were issued Friday, including one for a Placer County man, by Governor Gavin Newsom, bringing the total granted during his tenure to 140. The Governor’s office advised that Newsom “regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize...
California minimum wage set to be $15.50 by January
North — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2023, despite some cities and counties that have a local minimum wage higher than the current state rate. The change in the minimum wage also affects the minimum salary an employee...
Valley Children's Medical Group victim of nationwide data breach, officials say
A data breach that has impacted more than 2.2 million people around the country has reached Central California.
