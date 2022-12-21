ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Channel 3000

Five women covertly steal safe from grocery store

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Channel 3000

Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter. The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE

