Texas State

Newswest9.com

5 things to take out of your car in freezing weather

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

How freezing temps affect your vehicle and how to stay safe

HOUSTON — The arctic front heading to the Houston area will have temperatures going below freezing Thursday night. They're not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you'll want to protect your vehicle. Experts say before it gets too cold out, drive...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan's doorsteps, it's important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

How to avoid carbon monoxide exposure amid arctic blast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Today's freezing temperatures are causing more folks to use generators and gas heaters to stay warm, but that means they're also risking carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is silent but deadly, sending over 50,000 Americans to the emergency room each year with accidental poisoning,...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station's water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Reliant Energy urges customers to reduce usage; provides tips

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant Energy is urging customers to conserve energy tonight as winter weather is creating a high demand across Texas–and the company has tips to save on energy. The electric utility company is asking customers to reduce energy usage tonight between 5 to 10 p.m. As of 7:40 p.m., the Electric Reliability […]
TEXAS STATE
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven't heard, it's going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

Watch the Texas Power Grid Keep Up with this Weekend's Artic Blast

If you ask East Texans about the winter of 2021, you'll probably get a mean mug back. That winter brought the most snow and coldest temperatures any of us had seen in a very long time. To make matters worse, most of the state of Texas was without power for up to four days, or longer, because the grid that was supposed to keep everything on couldn't keep up with the massive demand. Since that time, the question has come up many times if that same grid would be able to keep up with any kind of extreme weather like the brutal cold that will settle over East Texas starting tomorrow (December 22).
TEXAS STATE
