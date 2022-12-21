ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

On3.com

LSU offers 2024 3-star WR Mekhai White

King George (Va.) three-star wide receiver Mekhai White received an offer from LSU on Saturday night. He announced the news over social media. White is the No. 393 overall prospect and No. 60 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 8 player in Virginia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Alabama’s Paul Bryant In Sugar Bowl Games

As Alabama prepares for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Kansas State, I’m remembering things about the New Orleans football bowl game and, particularly, Paul Bryant. Bryant coached in eight Sugar Bowl games at Alabama and also sent his 1950 Kentucky team against Oklahoma in the 1951 Sugar Bowl. That would have been the one time in the Sugar Bowl that Bryant, in his sixth season as a head coach, would not have been the preeminent coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Mike White details Georgia's growth in finishing games

After an uneven start, Mike White is beginning to find his footing with Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off two big wins over Notre Dame and Chattanooga, and White detailed how much his team has grown in finishing wins while speaking with the media after defeating the latter. “Not all...
ATHENS, GA

