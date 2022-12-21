Read full article on original website
King George (Va.) three-star wide receiver Mekhai White received an offer from LSU on Saturday night. He announced the news over social media. White is the No. 393 overall prospect and No. 60 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 8 player in Virginia.
The Rebels got a big-time Christmas present on Sunday, with former 5-star and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chris Marshall committing to Ole Miss.
As Alabama prepares for the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Kansas State, I’m remembering things about the New Orleans football bowl game and, particularly, Paul Bryant. Bryant coached in eight Sugar Bowl games at Alabama and also sent his 1950 Kentucky team against Oklahoma in the 1951 Sugar Bowl. That would have been the one time in the Sugar Bowl that Bryant, in his sixth season as a head coach, would not have been the preeminent coach.
After an uneven start, Mike White is beginning to find his footing with Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off two big wins over Notre Dame and Chattanooga, and White detailed how much his team has grown in finishing wins while speaking with the media after defeating the latter. “Not all...
Alabama Football has played in 16 Sugar Bowls, with one being the 1992 National Championship Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide history goes back to Jan. 1, 1945, when the Duke Blue Devils beat the Crimson Tide 29-26. One story about the 1945 Sugar Bowl is about the coach who wasn’t...
