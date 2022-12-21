Read full article on original website
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
HometownLife.com
Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop
Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
bridgedetroit.com
Memorial honors 31 Detroiters who died while homeless
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter’s mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 dollars to someone who truly needed it. “She gave her heart,” Lewis, 53, said.
10-year-old stabbed by 9-year-old with pocket knife at Westland school bus stop: police
Westland Police are questioning a fourth-grader and his parent after another fourth-grader was stabbed in the hand and leg. Police say both children involved are students at Schweitzer Elementary School in the Wayne-Westland School District.
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
Arab American News
Heather Charara, who supervised thousands of U.S. sailors annually, returns to Dearborn to “give back” to the community
DEARBORN – A report by WDIV -TV Channel 4 in Detroit highlighted the unique experience of an Arab American woman from Dearborn who achieved a historical precedent as the “fastest woman to obtain the rank of master chief” in the U.S. Navy’s career recruiter force, a rank which qualified her to supervise more than 7,000 recruits and volunteers annually before her recent retirement from the service.
HometownLife.com
Chuck Waggin pet pantry helping humans keep their cats, dogs in hard times
Just days before Christmas, Patrice Johnson, Tracy Spencer and Melissa Hoffman arrived at Active Faith in South Lyon to pick up essentials to ensure happy holidays for their furry family members.The women were greeted by friends from the Chuck Waggin mobile pet pantry. “They are lifesavers,” said Johnson, a Wixom...
Show goes on at Fox Theatre despite inclement weather
Communities across metro Detroit had issued snow emergencies and venues like the Detroit Zoo, Campus Martius skating rink, and DIA closed. However, the show goes on at the FOX Theater.
WXYZ-TV to air Christmas Mass from Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
At a time when it's difficult for us to gather, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will be airing a very special broadcast of Christmas Mass from Detroit's Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
The Oakland Press
Anonymous gift allows Salvation Army to triple donations Dec. 23-24
The impending snow storm might fulfill wishes for a white Christmas, but it also means danger for Metro Detroiters living on the streets. Luckily a special gift arrived just in time for Christmas: all donations made to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit from Dec. 23-24 will be tripled thanks to an anonymous matching donation of $50,000. This matching donation opportunity is coupled with the existing $500,000 Consortium of Hope match, which runs through Dec. 31.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
The Oakland Press
6th-grader in custody, police say loaded 9mm found in school backpack
A Waterford Township sixth-grader is in Children’s Village after he allegedly brought a handgun to school. According to the Waterford Police Department, another student reported to school officials that the fellow student — an 11-year-old — had what was believed to be a BB gun to Pierce Middle School at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. School administrators located the student suspect and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the student’s backpack, police said.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
WILX-TV
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner say they have always wanted to start a family but adding a party of five has surprised even them. The couple got married in 2019 and decided to start trying for a family. However, things didn’t go as planned at first.
Have you seen Sanchez?: Teen reported missing as winter storm approaches
As Detroit prepares for one of the coldest nights this winter, police are hoping to help a mother find her missing son. 14-year-old Sanchez Shelton was reported missing Tuesday evening. He was last seen by his mother earlier that morning.
Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident
(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
whmi.com
Good Samaritan Passes Away After Being Struck On I-96
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of a Good Samaritan who died from injuries sustained after being struck while trying to help someone after a series of freeway crashes. Deputies responded around 10:30pm last Saturday to a vehicle crash on the overpass of eastbound I-96...
