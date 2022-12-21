ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

fox2detroit.com

Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
WESTLAND, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Memorial honors 31 Detroiters who died while homeless

Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter’s mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 dollars to someone who truly needed it. “She gave her heart,” Lewis, 53, said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth

It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Heather Charara, who supervised thousands of U.S. sailors annually, returns to Dearborn to “give back” to the community

DEARBORN – A report by WDIV -TV Channel 4 in Detroit highlighted the unique experience of an Arab American woman from Dearborn who achieved a historical precedent as the “fastest woman to obtain the rank of master chief” in the U.S. Navy’s career recruiter force, a rank which qualified her to supervise more than 7,000 recruits and volunteers annually before her recent retirement from the service.
DEARBORN, MI
HometownLife.com

Chuck Waggin pet pantry helping humans keep their cats, dogs in hard times

Just days before Christmas, Patrice Johnson, Tracy Spencer and Melissa Hoffman arrived at Active Faith in South Lyon to pick up essentials to ensure happy holidays for their furry family members.The women were greeted by friends from the Chuck Waggin mobile pet pantry. “They are lifesavers,” said Johnson, a Wixom...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Anonymous gift allows Salvation Army to triple donations Dec. 23-24

The impending snow storm might fulfill wishes for a white Christmas, but it also means danger for Metro Detroiters living on the streets. Luckily a special gift arrived just in time for Christmas: all donations made to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit from Dec. 23-24 will be tripled thanks to an anonymous matching donation of $50,000. This matching donation opportunity is coupled with the existing $500,000 Consortium of Hope match, which runs through Dec. 31.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

6th-grader in custody, police say loaded 9mm found in school backpack

A Waterford Township sixth-grader is in Children’s Village after he allegedly brought a handgun to school. According to the Waterford Police Department, another student reported to school officials that the fellow student — an 11-year-old — had what was believed to be a BB gun to Pierce Middle School at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. School administrators located the student suspect and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the student’s backpack, police said.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident

(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Good Samaritan Passes Away After Being Struck On I-96

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of a Good Samaritan who died from injuries sustained after being struck while trying to help someone after a series of freeway crashes. Deputies responded around 10:30pm last Saturday to a vehicle crash on the overpass of eastbound I-96...
BRIGHTON, MI

