Dallas Skyline three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner received an offer from Florida State on Saturday. He has been committed to North Texas since March 29. Brown-Turner is the No. 1,691 overall prospect and No. 171 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 272 player in Texas.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO