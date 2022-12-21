Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
Philadelphia — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday's win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record in...
Detroit News
Green: Detroit's connection to the Immaculate Reception, which turns 50 years old
The play is among the most historic in all of professional sports! Yet, the key detail has remained a mystery for half a century. A Hall of Fame quarterback skittering right, then left, searching for a receiver. His team is about to lose by one point inside the next spare seconds. The quarterback launches his pass in desperation.
Detroit News
Saturday's NFL: Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders, Lions still half-game out of wild-card
Santa Clara, Calif. – Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week...
Detroit News
In midst of Lions turnaround, unsung hero Josh Woods remains important piece
Allen Park — Football has long been compared to a brutal, live-action game of chess. Two sides use the accumulation of many pieces to out-strategize the other, flipping between offense and defense, before the game is ultimately decided by a combination of attrition and smarts. In any given game...
Detroit News
Michael Rasmussen's versatility, production giving Red Wings helpful options
Detroit — Michael Rasmussen showed definitive glimpses last season of being a piece in the Red Wings' rebuild. As this season is unfolding, Rasmussen has done nothing to change that opinion. Rasmussen had his first four-point NHL game during Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay. The line of Rasmussen,...
Florida State offers North Texas 3-star LB commit Dylan Brown-Turner
Dallas Skyline three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner received an offer from Florida State on Saturday. He has been committed to North Texas since March 29. Brown-Turner is the No. 1,691 overall prospect and No. 171 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 272 player in Texas.
Detroit News
Tigers take on another fixer-upper, claiming LHP Logue off waivers
Detroit — If you can’t beat him, claim him off waivers. That’s what the Tigers have done, claiming left-handed starting pitcher Zach Logue off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Logue’s two best starts last season, his rookie season, were against the Tigers. He pitched seven...
Detroit News
Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
