Detroit News

Green: Detroit's connection to the Immaculate Reception, which turns 50 years old

The play is among the most historic in all of professional sports! Yet, the key detail has remained a mystery for half a century. A Hall of Fame quarterback skittering right, then left, searching for a receiver. His team is about to lose by one point inside the next spare seconds. The quarterback launches his pass in desperation.
Detroit News

Michael Rasmussen's versatility, production giving Red Wings helpful options

Detroit — Michael Rasmussen showed definitive glimpses last season of being a piece in the Red Wings' rebuild. As this season is unfolding, Rasmussen has done nothing to change that opinion. Rasmussen had his first four-point NHL game during Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay. The line of Rasmussen,...
On3.com

Florida State offers North Texas 3-star LB commit Dylan Brown-Turner

Dallas Skyline three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner received an offer from Florida State on Saturday. He has been committed to North Texas since March 29. Brown-Turner is the No. 1,691 overall prospect and No. 171 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 272 player in Texas.
Detroit News

Tigers take on another fixer-upper, claiming LHP Logue off waivers

Detroit — If you can’t beat him, claim him off waivers. That’s what the Tigers have done, claiming left-handed starting pitcher Zach Logue off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Logue’s two best starts last season, his rookie season, were against the Tigers. He pitched seven...
Detroit News

Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
