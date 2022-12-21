Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Goes Almost Political in His First Christmas Speech
King Charles III made his first televised Christmas address to the British people Sunday, paying fulsome tribute to his late mother, and thanking the public for their messages of condolence.The king raised eyebrows by praising emergency and health workers, many of whom are striking for higher wages, as well as praising those who donate to and run food banks, which have become an increasing feature of British life in recent years as a cost-of-living crisis has taken hold.He devoted considerable attention in the message to people struggling to pay their bills, sympathizing with the “great anxiety and hardship” people were...
King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
Kate Middleton Is Festive In Green Coat & Matching Hat For First Royal Christmas Without The Queen: Pics
Per usual, the Princess of Wales was merry, bright and fashion-forward at the traditional Royal Christmas celebration.
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing ‘Third World War’ in Christmas message
Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a "Third World War" as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday.
No Christmas dinner: One-third of the world is going hungry
While many Americans will have full plates over the holidays, a hunger catastrophe is unfolding around the world.
How to Help Young Kids: Give Their Parents Cash
Guaranteed income programs reduce parental stress, which benefits kids
Comments / 0