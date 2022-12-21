Read full article on original website
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
Jake Paul continues to target fighter pay, Conor McGregor: ‘I would KO you with one hand behind my back’
Jake Paul is unimpressed with the pay-per-view (PPV) spike coming in 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It was revealed yesterday (Weds., Dec. 21, 2022) that UFC PPVs on ESPN+ will increase from the current price of $74.99 to $79.99 starting in 2023 with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Earlier this week, Bellator Welterweight turned boxer, Dillon Danis, claimed that he’ll make more money than any UFC champion in his professional debut against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji on Jan. 14, 2023.
Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC champion if his fight with Alex Pereira was a “no time limit” contest
Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC world champion if there was no time limit on his fight against Alex Pereira. Back at UFC 281 last month, Alex Pereira shocked the world by knocking out Israel Adesanya. In doing so, he became the new UFC middleweight champion.
'He definitely rocked me': Listen to Colby Covington give statement to police after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Previously unheard audio reveals UFC welterweight Colby Covington speaking with police and identifying Jorge Masvidal as the man who allegedly assaulted him outside of a restaurant on the night of March 21. The alleged incident took place outside of Papi Steakhouse in Miami Beach, Fla., resulting in Masvidal’s arrest two...
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
Former UFC fighter donates brain to science
Bad news for zombies hoping to feast on “Fireball” during the next apocalypse. That brain is spoken for. UFC veteran Julie Kedzie will be turning over her grey stuff (no, not that grey stuff) to researchers working on solving the CTE riddle. But don’t break out the bone saw just yet, her brain is not up for grabs until she passes away, preferably from old age.
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to 'steer clear' of Merab Dvalishvili, be patient about UFC title shot
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to stay patient in his pursuit of the UFC bantamweight title. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) became the No. 1 ranked 135 pounder when he edged out former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. O’Malley said he was told he’d be next in line for a title shot, but it apparently won’t happen until after Henry Cejudo meets champ Aljamain Sterling in his return from retirement.
Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at 45; MMA community mourns
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, who made history as a finalist on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. The UFC announced the news Saturday, Christmas Eve, and cited heart complications at work as the cause of Bonnar’s death, which occurred Thursday.
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
Conor McGregor Continues To Go After Artem Lobov: “You Now Owe Me Two Major Court Appearance Fees”
Conor McGregor has provided an update on his legal issues with Artem Lobov. ‘The Notorious’ and Lobov used to be close friends and longtime training partners. Unfortunately, money has ruined their friendship as ‘The Russian Hammer’ sued McGregor for lack of compensation regarding Proper Twelve Whiskey. McGregor...
Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues. Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC...
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
