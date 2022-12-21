Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023. Dyson

Dyson is one of the best names in the world of vacuums , and for good reason. Not only do Dyson vacuums have strong suction power to suck the most stubborn debris out of carpets, but they're also super agile and lightweight for effortless cleaning. If you want to upgrade your home cleaning tools ahead of 2023, Dyson has two Reviewed-approved vacuums on sale.

Right now, the Dyson V15 Detect and the Cyclone V10 Absolute models are both available at Dyson's e-commerce site for up to $200 off. The V15 Detect is usually $749.99 and is currently marked down by $150, ringing up at $599.99. Meanwhile, the V10, typically listed for $599.99, is on sale for $399.99, saving you $200.

Both vacuums have impressed our testers, ranking among the best Dyson vacuums and best cordless vacuums we've ever tried. The V15, at only 6.8 pounds, is also our favorite lightweight vacuum . In our testing, the V15 picked up 92% of the dirt we put down and the powerful battery supplied 15 minutes of cleaning time at maximum power. The model comes with multiple tools, brushes and heads for specific cleaning and a docking station.

As for the Cyclone V10, it comes with a torque drive cleaner head that drives the vacuum's bristles deeper into carpeted floors for more effective dirt removal. It has a long battery life of up to 60 minutes and picked up 89% of the dirt we dumped during testing.

Whatever you pick, both models are top-tier vacuums available at great prices. Be sure to shop fast, because we don't see these holiday deals sticking around.

