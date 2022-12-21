ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' review: Whitney Houston biopic sings a frustratingly familiar tune

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A talented young musician becomes a pop icon in the 1980s, recording beloved songs during their precipitous rise before a fall due to bad influences and vices.

This just so happens to be the plot of both the new Whitney Houston drama “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and the Al Yankovic comedy “Weird,” expressly created to parody musical biopics like the former. And although Naomi Ackie is fabulous as Houston, “I Wanna Dance” frustratingly clings to that familiar formula.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons (“Harriet”), the film (★★ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Friday) is a cursory examination of Houston’s life story with a pretty great soundtrack, starting from a young girl with a huge voice singing in her New Jersey church choir – and under the watchful eye of her mother, Cissy (Tamara Tunie). Whitney is discovered by record producer Clive Davis ( Stanley Tucci ), quickly becomes a superstar, gets involved with (and marries) R&B artist Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), and struggles with drug addiction before her death in 2012 at age 48 .

Whitney Houston biopic: Naomi Ackie becomes late icon in impressive first footage, poster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b53Ci_0jq4YYW100
Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie) performs an iconic national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl in the music biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." EMILY ARAGONES

“Somebody” is way too long at two hours and 26 minutes – almost every movie is guilty of that particular sin right now – but worse, it feels it. Anthony McCarten wrote this as well as “ Bohemian Rhapsody ,” a best picture nominee that was anything but, and Houston’s tale ultimately takes the same tack as his Queen biopic: a Wikipedia entry come to middling life on screen.

The pop singer’s songs lean toward the legendary – with tracks like “Greatest Love of All,” “I Will Always Love You” and, of course, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” – and Lemmons captures the electricity of Houston’s music in the movie’s best scenes. She re-creates the “How Will I Know” video for a nostalgic treat, and the chills are still real for Houston’s famous rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 1991 Super Bowl. (One nitpick: Some performance scenes spend an oddly long time looking at the crowd. We get it, she was awesome.)

Whitney Houston: National anthem rendition remains iconic 30 years after Super Bowl 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBD1H_0jq4YYW100
Whitney (Naomi Ackie) forms a close connection with record executive Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." EMILY ARAGONES

As with Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury in “Rhapsody,” Ackie’s own voice is heard at times, though mainly she’s performing to Houston’s own signature vocals. And the actress does an exceptional job capturing the pop singer’s mannerisms and performance style in those moments.

It’s everything else in between that’s the real problem. “Somebody” runs through episodes in Houston’s personal and professional lives without fleshing out anything nuanced or surprising. Too often, it’s Clive coming to her with an opportunity (like the ambitious “Impossible Medley” or the movie “The Bodyguard” movie with Kevin Costner ), she initially balking before saying yes, and then it becoming a thing, rinse, repeat.

Whitney Houston: Her legacy and voice live on in Vegas hologram show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTGsN_0jq4YYW100
Robyn (Nafessa Williams, left) and Whitney (Naomi Ackie) have a relationship that changes over time in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." EMILY ARAGONES

One of the narrative through-lines that might have people Googling afterward is Whitney’s romantic relationship with Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams). They met as teens and became girlfriends, and when Whitney is veered toward relationships with men, Robyn sticks around as Whitney’s assistant and tries to steady her – especially with Brown in her life – to no avail. That aspect and several others (such as the “Bodyguard” stuff and the national anthem taking place days after we went to war) would have made better focal points for a window-in-time story than the soup-to-nuts take.

Williams brings a grounded energy to Robyn, arguably the least-known main character in this real-life story, and it’s a decently acted affair overall: Like Ackie, Tucci nicely inhabits Davis as a mentor as Tunie does playing Houston’s mom. Sanders, so powerful in “Moonlight,” is a bit wasted here in a one-note role as Brown.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” takes a musically exciting, narratively watered-down look at a pop-culture icon’s life, and while it might be enough to satisfy many Houston fans, the greatest voice of her generation deserves more than a middling biopic.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' review: Whitney Houston biopic sings a frustratingly familiar tune

