‘We want to make sure that every guest and every fan that comes into the building feels that they’re included’: PPL Center in Allentown receives sensory-inclusive designation

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Sensory-inclusive signs are seen Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at PPL Center indicating the Allentown arena has been certified sensory-inclusive. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

It can be easy for someone to become overstimulated at a sporting event or concert. There are often loud noises, crowds and oftentimes flashing lights — all of which can cause irritability, anxiety and even panic.

That overstimulation can occur naturally at the PPL Center in Allentown, said Gunnar Fox, the center’s vice president and general manager. So, the venue recently announced changes to make their spaces more inclusive and equitable for all Lehigh Valley residents.

“We want to make sure that every guest and every fan that comes into the building feels that they’re included and can have the best experience possible,” Fox said. “And that’s where we decided to go ahead and partner with KultureCity to make all of our events sensory inclusive.”

The PPL Center in October announced the partnership with KultureCity , becoming the second Valley venue certified as sensory-inclusive. The accommodations the center now offers, from noise-canceling headphones and a quiet area to fidget tools and weighted lap pads, make entertainment more accessible for all members of the community, advocates said.

There are more than 2.6 million adults in Pennsylvania with a disability — that’s 1 in every 4 adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . About 22% have either a disability affecting their mobility or cognition. In the Lehigh Valley alone, there are more than 86,000 residents with a disability.

Many residents can benefit from sensory accommodations, as about 1 in 6 people have sensory sensitivities or challenges, including those with autism, dementia, PTSD and similar conditions, according to KultureCity.

Through the partnership with KultureCity, PPL Center staff were trained by medical professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs, as well as how to help those experiencing sensory overload, which can happen when a person experiences overstimulation due to loud noises, crowded spaces or other variables.

“Our goal is really to provide that social empathy,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director at KultureCity. “Our goal isn’t to talk about neural pathways and the science behind it — save that for a master’s degree. Our goal is really to ask, ‘How do we address somebody’s needs? How do we mitigate a situation? And, what are these tools?’”

Guests can also use the free KultureCity app before visiting the venue to see what accommodations are available before planning their trip.

“It provides another tool for someone to be able to say, ‘Hey, you know, I recognize that certification, and I know that that’s a place that I can feel comfortable going,’” Fox said.

From a business perspective, becoming certified as sensory-inclusive can help those venues or event organizers working to be more equitable during all operating hours, without the need to designate specific performances or hours for those with sensory needs.

“What we’re doing is providing that quality of life, providing the opportunity for individuals to go out and enjoy,” Srivastava said. “If you sit down and you say ‘Alright, today is autism night, tomorrow’s PTSD night, the third night anxiety night …’ Well, all of a sudden you’re putting labels on these nights, and somewhere in between, you’re gonna forget about some sort of condition or disorder …

“Sensory inclusion just brings everybody together, whether you have a diagnosed sensory need or not, and gives individuals that opportunity.”

The Valley’s event and festival organizers have for years worked to make inclusive spaces for all residents , but many continue to make changes to benefit the community’s most vulnerable and often marginalized.

This year’s Musikfest, which had a record attendance of 1.24 million , featured a second Inclusion Zone, as well as other features focused on accessibility . The zones are sensory-supportive spaces that provide services, tools and amenities for those with sensory-processing difficulties of all ages and abilities. The festival’s first Inclusion Zone debuted last year.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville and Pocono Raceway in Monroe County are the only other two event spaces in the region designated as sensory-inclusive by KultureCity. However, there are 1,200 locations across the world that have been certified through the company, according to its website .

“With its new certification, LV Zoo is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when visiting LV Zoo,” according to a news release from zoo officials announcing the designation in August.

Cher Vatalaro, the zoo’s director of conservation education, said the accomidations have been working well there.

“KultureCity has given the staff the tools necessary in order to best assist guests with sensory needs,” she said. “This has also allowed the zoo to be able to provide the best experience possible for all of our guests.”

For Fox, the designation helps make the PPL Center more welcoming to the entire community, including those with sensory needs.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy PPL Center,” Fox said. “This is not just the hockey arena. It’s not just a concert hall. It’s really a gathering place for everyone. So we want every member of the community to feel welcomed and feel comfortable coming here — that’s a big part of making sure that every guest has a positive experience.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

