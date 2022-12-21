Read full article on original website
Tesla’s $7,500 discount feels desperate, and it’s giving investors the ick
After the news of the discount and other offers designed to increase sales in the fourth quarter, Tesla’s stock dropped another 9% and is trading at $125.12 at market close on Wednesday. It seems Tesla is getting a little too thirsty for end-of-year sales and it’s giving investors the...
While Amazon had a rocky year, AWS remains a reliable cash cow
According to numbers from Statista, the company began the pandemic with approximately 840,000 employees in the first quarter of 2020. By Q1 2022, it had over 1.6 million workers. The problem was, as the pandemic loosened its grip on public life, people stopped buying everything online and returned to brick-and-mortar retail.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Headcount data study, SaaS sales mistakes, financial close strategies
This report prepared by Eddie Ackerman, Thomvest’s strategic finance operating partner, looks at startup hiring velocity since February 2021 by region, company type and, notably, how much time passed since last fundraise. Ackerman says he expects to see another tranche of layoffs in several weeks, after startups hold their...
3 Black investors talk about what they’re looking for in 2023
We can answer some questions, though: Some trends are bound to stay, like interest in artificial intelligence, and crypto will continue to be under scrutiny, even as the market looks to the future. There are other aspects of the venture world that will probably not change, like the lack of funding for minority and women founders.
Backed by Electrolux, Mila raises at a $52M valuation to add smarts to fresh air
The company’s seed round was led by no other than Electrolux. Mila claims it was Electrolux’s first startup investment. The appliance giant also participated in the current round. Mila’s $10 million Series A was led by returning partner Cercano Management (the former venture arm of the late Paul Allen’s investment firm) and “an undisclosed global consumer goods brand.” The company says it’ll spend the money to hire, scale operations, expand its product portfolio and work toward its ultimate goal of meeting the global need for better indoor air quality. The company is also planning to launch Mila Halo, a smart humidifier.
3 Black investors share what they are prepping for come the new year
For 2023 then, it appears investors are focusing on trends that are relatively safer and likelier to bear fruit. Xfund’s vice president, Jadyn Bryden, and Lightship Capital’s principal, Alexis Alston, told TechCrunch that they are focused on generative artificial intelligence. “I’m looking forward to seeing how AI can...
Reliance buys 23.3% stake in US-based AI firm Exyn
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of the larger Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. Reliance didn’t share the size of the Series B round. Exyn has raised over $45 million to date, according to Crunchbase.
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
Google appeals India’s fine over ‘unfair’ business practices on Android
The Competition Commission of India found Google requiring device manufacturers to pre-install its entire Google Mobile Suite and mandating prominent placement of those apps “imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers” and thus was in “contravention of the provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act,” it said in its ruling in October.
Flipkart and PhonePe complete separation
The move comes as PhonePe, which was acquired by Flipkart in 2016, moves its entire base to India. The payments startup is in talks to raise as much as $1.5 billion at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion and use some of the proceedings to buy back some shares, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Holiday shipping is easier this year, but the tech is still lagging
Now that’s all good news for businesses and consumers worried about inflation and talk of recession, but those improvements are misleading. A deeper look reveals global shipping speeds aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels, and serious challenges persist in supply chains that foreshadow even bigger problems. If we don’t act and improve shipping technologies, the logjams we’ve had to endure for the past two years will become commonplace.
