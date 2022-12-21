Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Remembering the generous heart of Franco Harris
It is with a heavy heart that I write this memory of Franco Harris. It is a unique glimpse into his heart. A few years ago, in my position as executive director of a drug treatment center during the height of the opioid epidemic, Franco agreed to be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser to benefit the opioid treatment efforts of my agency. Prior to agreeing to lead his name, support and commitment to these fundraising efforts he requested a meeting to understand our mission as a treatment agency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Kengor: 'Home Alone' — a truly Christmas movie and message
If you’re looking for a family Christmas movie this year, I’d like to suggest an obvious favorite, but for reasons perhaps less obvious. The movie is “Home Alone,” and the unexpected reasons? Well, read on. And as I share these explicitly Christian elements, please understand that it is, well, a Christmas movie.
