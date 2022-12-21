It is with a heavy heart that I write this memory of Franco Harris. It is a unique glimpse into his heart. A few years ago, in my position as executive director of a drug treatment center during the height of the opioid epidemic, Franco agreed to be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser to benefit the opioid treatment efforts of my agency. Prior to agreeing to lead his name, support and commitment to these fundraising efforts he requested a meeting to understand our mission as a treatment agency.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO