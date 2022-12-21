Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes.

The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said no one was injured during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.