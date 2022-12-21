ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes.

The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said no one was injured during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

